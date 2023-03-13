3 reasons why Mohammed Siraj will be India's most important player at the ODI World Cup 2023

One of the best bowlers in world cricket right now, Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is celebrating his birthday today, March 13. It's been a sensational last year or so for the seamer, who has established himself as a regular in all three formats, making the most of injuries and dips in the form to the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

With the ODI World Cup looming large, his excellent run in ODIs has become all the more important. He could well be India's most important player at the showpiece event in India later this year.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why Mohammed Siraj will be India's most important player at the Cricket World Cup 2023.

#3 He's India's best new ball option

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar's decline, India needed someone to put their hand up and fill his role as a new-ball bowler and thankfully, Mohammed Siraj did just that. It's also worth mentioning that with Jasprit Bumrah also missing due to injury, Siraj's contributions in the powerplay overs has become all the more important.

He has been absolutely electric at the start of the innings so far, swinging the ball both ways and bowling with real pace. His wobbling seam delivery has also fetched him plenty of success, making him a nightmare to face in the first few overs.

While Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami could also share new-ball duties, skipper Rohit Sharma should rely on the Hyderabad seamer to get him that early breakthrough.

#2 Strike Bowler

On numerous occasions in just the 3-match ODI series against NZ, Siraj was brought back into the attack to pick up wickets and did just that. (Image Courtesy: bcci.tv)

While we just spoke about his exploits with the new ball, Mohammed Siraj has also been a bankable option for the captain to call on when he wants to curtail the opposition's run flow or pick up a wicket.

On numerous occasions in the six ODIs India played against Sri Lanka and New Zealand earlier this year, Siraj has regularly come back into the attack during the middle overs and produced some crucial breakthroughs.

A bonafide partnership-breaking option in the middle overs is vital during a World Cup year, with a crisis man necessary for a top side, with Liam Plunkett performing that role for England a few years back.

Siraj's bowling outside of the new ball spell, especially his death bowling, was a cause of concern a couple of years back. However, he has taken his game to another level and can be backed to pick up wickets in any situation.

#1 He's the No.1 ODI Bowler

How quickly has he risen through the ranks to become the No.1 ranked ODI bowler? Mohammed Siraj is probably the most in-form ODI bowler in world cricket right now and is in a purple patch of pace bowling across formats.

Since the start of 2022, Siraj has picked up 38 wickets in only 20 matches, averaging 18.73 with the ball.

Here's wishing Mohammed Siraj - #TeamIndia speedster & the current ICC Men's ODI No. 1 Bowler - a very happy birthday

He overtook Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood to become the No.1 ODI bowler after his stellar performances in the ODI series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand in January 2023. He was also a part of the ICC ODI Team of the Year for 2022.

An in-form, fiery fast bowler bowling with plenty of confidence is exactly what India would want during a WC year, especially at home. Mohammed Siraj could well be India's most important bowler during the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

