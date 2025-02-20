3 reasons why Pakistan can bounce back despite defeat to New Zealand in 2025 Champions Trophy opener

Pakistan, the host nation for the 2025 Champions Trophy, didn't get off to an ideal start, as they suffered a defeat to New Zealand in the tournament opener. The match took place on Wednesday, February 19, at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first. The hosts struck early, dismissing three New Zealand batters—Devon Conway (10), Kane Williamson (1), and Daryl Mitchell (10)—quickly, leaving the Black Caps at 73-3.

However, Will Young and Tom Latham then took control, forging an impressive 118-run partnership off 126 balls for the fourth wicket. Young eventually fell for a well-crafted 107 off 113 balls, which included 12 boundaries and one six.

Meanwhile, Latham remained not out, crafting a brilliant 118 off 104 balls, with 10 boundaries and three sixes. Glenn Phillips played a fiery innings of 61 off 39 balls, guiding the Black Caps to a total of 320/5 in their allotted 50 overs.

In response, Pakistan lost early wickets with Saud Shakeel (6) and captain Mohammad Rizwan (3) departing quickly. Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman (24) then shared a 47-run partnership for the third wicket. Salman Agha played a solid cameo, scoring 42 off 28 balls.

Babar managed 64 runs, but his 90-ball innings affected the team’s run rate. Towards the end, Khushdil Shah struck 69 off 49 balls, but it wasn’t enough as the hosts were bowled out for 260, falling short by 60 runs.

Despite the defeat in their opening game, Pakistan still have two more group-stage matches to play. With that in mind, this article explores three reasons why Pakistan can bounce back, despite their loss to New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy opener.

#1 Despite an early setback, Pakistan have proven match-winners in their squad

Although Pakistan didn’t get off to the best start in their Champions Trophy campaign, their squad is filled with match-winners capable of turning games on their own. Players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan can shift the momentum and lead Pakistan to victory.

Babar Azam scored a half-century in the opening game, and while his strike rate was on the lower side, the knock should provide him with confidence for the upcoming matches. Players like captain Rizwan, Salman Agha, and Khushdil Shah can play around him, offering vital support in crucial moments.

In the bowling department, spinner Abrar Ahmed did a solid job, finishing with figures of one for 47 from 10 overs. Meanwhile, the pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf has the ability to dismantle any batting lineup, making Pakistan a formidable threat, especially now that they are in a do-or-die situation.

#2 Advantage against India in the Champions Trophy and a brilliant ODI record against Bangladesh

Pakistan will now look to put their defeat to New Zealand behind them and focus on their remaining group-stage matches. The Men in Green will next face arch-rivals India on March 23 in Dubai, and Mohammad Rizwan's side can draw confidence from their strong record against India in the Champions Trophy.

The two teams have met five times in the tournament, with Pakistan emerging victorious on three occasions. Notably, they also defeated India in the final of the 2017 edition, and they will be aiming to repeat that success.

Meanwhile, their final group-stage match will be against Bangladesh, a team against whom Pakistan boasts a solid record. The two sides have faced each other 39 times in ODIs, with Pakistan winning 34 of those encounters. With a strong track record against both of their upcoming opponents, Pakistan will be looking to turn the tide in their favor.

#3 The team knows how to bounce back from early setbacks

This isn’t the first time Pakistan have kicked off a tournament with a defeat. In the 2017 Champions Trophy, they were beaten by India in their opening game by 124 runs. However, they quickly turned things around, defeating South Africa and Sri Lanka in the group stage, and then England in the semi-final. In the final, Pakistan went on to beat India by 180 runs to lift the trophy.

Similarly, in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Pakistan lost their first two matches against India and Zimbabwe, but still managed to finish as runners-up. Pakistan have proven time and again that they can fight back when under pressure, and with several match-winners in their squad, they have the potential to bounce back strongly in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

