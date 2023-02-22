3 reasons why Shafali Verma as Delhi Capitals captain for WPL 2023 would be the wrong move

Shafali Verma was among the biggest names signed by the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the player auction for the WPL 2023 season. The 19-year-old opening batter from Rohtak was procured for a sum of ₹ 2 crore and is set to light up the stage for the Capitals when the season commences on March 4.

It so happened that Shafali indicated towards her appointment as DC skipper via a story on Instagram on Tuesday, February 21. She took it down soon after, though, and it's still up in the air as to whether she will in fact lead the franchise in the inaugural WPL 2023 season.

It's worth mentioning that Shafali led India to the very first ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup in South Africa last month. She is on the same shores at the moment as India gear up to play Australia in the semifinals of the senior Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday, February 23.

Let's take a look at three reasons now as to why the Capitals appointing Shafali as captain would be the wrong move, should they decide to do so:

#1 Shafali's form has been concerning

Shafali might have led India to glory at the Women's U19 T20 World Cup, but she hasn't been in the best of touch with the bat. She blew hot and cold at the event but thereafter, she hasn't been at her best at the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

2022 wasn't the best year for the opener either, as she was dropped during the 50-over World Cup before earning a recall to the playing XI. Her technical flaws with the bat continue to see opposition bowlers take advantage of it to keep her quiet as she looks like a pale shadow of the prodigious swashbuckler who sprung onto the scene a few years ago.

You'd think the Capitals would do well to relieve her of the burden of captaincy for WPL 2023. This could see her excel with freedom as a batter and win matches single-handedly.

#2 She ideally needs more experience to lead a team of international stars

The Capitals outfit boasts star quotient aplenty in the form of Australian skipper Meg Lanning, Proteas superstar Marizanne Kapp and Aussie left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen. They also have a host of other experienced Indian names on their list for WPL 2023.

Shafali's credentials as captain have soared through the roof owing to the U19 T20 World Cup triumph. However, leading a team in WPL 2023, with a host of players from different cultures to cater to, is not easy.

The Haryana opener would ideally want more experience around the same environment before she's ready to assume the role of captaincy. With this in mind, the Capitals would do well to give her time and not throw her into the cauldron in WPL 2023.

#3 The Capitals have Meg Lanning's astute leadership to call upon

Beyond doubt, the world's most successful captain in the women's game, Meg Lanning's leadership credentials need no introduction. It's hard to find a captain who has a more decorated CV across both the men's and women's game than the Australian superstar.

Leading a star-studded outfit like Australia is no mean task and a good leader is imperative to ensure the team is a cohesively functioning one. Lanning has aced that test over time and knows what it takes to win big tournaments.

While Shafali offers the Capitals an Indian option for the top job in WPL 2023, they'd do well to make full use of Lanning's sharp leadership credentials and gun for glory in the inaugural season.

