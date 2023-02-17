It was a big payday for some of Australia's marquee players at the inaugural WPL Auction 2023, which took place in Mumbai on Monday, February 13.

By some distance, the world champions dominated the overseas buys, with 14 out of the 30 overseas players sold being Australian. The biggest sum was offered to star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who fetched a whopping ₹3.2 crore from the Gujarat Giants.

Gardner will be joined by national teammates Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham and Annabel Sutherland at the Giants. While Australian skipper Meg Lanning was bought by the Delhi Capitals, all-rounder Ellyse Perry and wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy went to the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the UP Warriorz respectively.

Fast bowler Darcie Brown's name never came up for bidding, and according to reports, she withdrew her name from the WPL Auction 2023. Despite that, there were a few other Australian names who didn't end up fetching a bid. Here's a look at three of them who should have:

#1 Alana King

It was nothing short of stunning to see Alana King go unsold at the WPL Auction 2023. Not only is the leg-spinner one of the best in the world at present, but she is also a handy contributor with the bat.

It's also worth noting that King has the ability to operate across various phases of a bowling innings and can also bowl at the death. Accurate with her radar and someone who mixes her pace well, she was expected to command decent attention at the auction.

The fact that there are only five teams in the tournament and a maximum of six overseas slots each might have played a big role in King not fetching a bid at the WPL Auction 2023.

#2 Kim Garth

Dual international Kim Garth started off by debuting for Ireland in international cricket. She has since gone on to represent Australia, having played the recent series in India in December 2022.

A swing bowler who can set up games in the powerplay, Garth is currently part of the Australian contingent at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. She is also a very handy contributor with the bat, and this multi-dimensional skillset makes her a good fit for any T20 team.

Unfortunately, Garth wasn't able to see a paddle go up for her at the WPL Auction 2023.

#3 Tess Flintoff

Tess Flintoff just whacked 51no from 16 balls #WBBL08 THE FASTEST FIFTY IN WBBL HISTORY!Tess Flintoff just whacked 51no from 16 balls THE FASTEST FIFTY IN WBBL HISTORY! Tess Flintoff just whacked 51no from 16 balls 😯 #WBBL08 https://t.co/p7UvcT1D64

The 19-year-old Tess Flintoff is one of the more exciting prospects in Australian cricketing circles today. A seamer who can hit the ball a long way, she smashed the record for the fastest fifty in the Women's Big Bash League in November last year, racking it up off just 16 deliveries.

Flintoff remains uncapped at the international level, but she should make it in due course of time. Notwithstanding the same, the package that she offers as an all-rounder could have been viewed seriously by franchises at the WPL Auction 2023, who didn't show any interest in acquiring her.

Which of these Australian players should have found takers at the WPL Auction 2023? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

