5 unsold Indian players who should have fetched bids at the WPL Auction 2023

The inaugural WPL auction 2023 had its fair share of thrills and spills as the action unfolded in Mumbai on Monday, February 13. The five franchises went about using the ₹12 crore purse at their disposal to construct their rosters, with each team looking fairly well-balanced at the end of it all.

Along the expected lines, star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana fetched the highest sum of ₹3.4 crore, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) going all out to sign her. A number of overseas superstars, apart from the Indian mainstays, found takers across the five franchises and will set the stage alight when the tournament starts on March 4.

Having said that, there were a few shocking exclusions as well. Here, we look at five unsold Indian players who ought to have found takers at the WPL auction 2023, but unfortunately couldn't.

#1 Simran Dil Bahadur

Karthik Raj @kartcric A glimpse of Simran Bahadur who went unsold against India's leading seam AR, Pooja Vastrakar. A glimpse of Simran Bahadur who went unsold against India's leading seam AR, Pooja Vastrakar. https://t.co/HwA9sN2PIG

A finisher who can strike the ball long from the word go is a golden proposition. If that finisher is an Indian who also bowls medium pace, you are most certainly looking at a rare commodity in the market.

Simran Dil Bahadur is certainly that rare commodity and yet, she had no takers at the WPL auction 2023. It was rather tough to explain how, especially with teams like RCB and Gujarat Giants probably needing a bowling all-rounder in their ranks.

She could get a lifeline in case an injury replacement is needed at some stage. But Simran not fetching a bid remains one of the biggest shockers of the inaugural WPL auction 2023.

#2 Meghna Singh

Swing bowler Meghna Singh has been in the mix for the Indian team in recent times. Her ability to shape the ball away from the right-handed batter makes her a handy proposition and while she hasn't set the T20I stage alight, she has made a decent start to her ODI career.

It came as a huge surprise then that she didn't fetch a bid at the WPL auction 2023. She is also a part of the reserves for the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup taking place in South Africa, making her exclusion even more puzzling.

#3 Priya Punia

Not exactly known for an attacking game, opening batter Priya Punia worked on that aspect and displayed shades of the same during the Women's T20 Challenge last year.

The right-handed batter from Delhi hasn't played an international in nearly two years but has been a regular on the domestic circuit. A couple of teams such as the Gujarat Giants and the UP Warriorz could have done with another top-order Indian batter, at least to bolster the bench and Punia is someone they could have targeted.

It wasn't to be, however, and she remained another surprising omission at the WPL auction 2023.

#4 Mannat Kashyap

এলোমেলোপি @suvamr635 Mannat Kashyap, the left arm spinner, the 2nd highest wicket taker for India in U-19 is unsold.



Pooam Yadav, Alana King is unsold.



Seriously.? Mannat Kashyap, the left arm spinner, the 2nd highest wicket taker for India in U-19 is unsold.Pooam Yadav, Alana King is unsold.Seriously.?

One of India's star performers during their successful U19 T20 World Cup campaign, left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap was expected to get a bid or two at the WPL auction 2023.

It wasn't to be, however, with none of the franchises turning an eye towards the talented tweaker, whose control impressed many during the World Cup.

Of course, she is just 19 years of age and her career has just taken off. But with an eye on the future, one would have expected her to fetch at least a solitary bid.

#5 Nuzhat Parween

Nuzhat Parween has played a lone ODI and five T20Is for India, while also enjoying a fine run at the Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy. The wicketkeeper-batter from Madhya Pradesh piled up consistent runs while opening the innings, including a half-century in the final.

Yet, it was extremely surprising that none of the five teams placed a bid for her at the WPL auction 2023. While most teams have managed to tick off the wicketkeeper box, Parween is a useful backup option who could have been considered. She could return as a replacement player, but she is bound to count herself very unfortunate at having missed out in the first place.

Which other Indian player were you surprised to see going unsold at the WPL auction 2023? Let us know in the comments section below!

