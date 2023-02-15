Predicting the strongest RCB XI after WPL auction 2023

The inaugural WPL auction 2023 saw the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) grab all the headlines with their strategy. Approaching the bidding process in Mumbai with an all-out aggressive approach, they managed to acquire some of the world's biggest names in the women's game.

Headlining the list is Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who was the most expensive acquisition at ₹3.4 crore, while wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh was also snapped up for ₹1.9 crore.

Having exhausted 75 percent of their purse on their first five players, they then resorted to a number of budget picks to round off their roster for the new season.

RCB will kickstart their campaign against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 5. Here, we try predicting their strongest starting XI after their work at the WPL auction 2023.

Openers - Smriti Mandhana (c) and Sophie Devine

The first two acquisitions made by RCB at the WPL auction 2023 walk in as their opening batters. Smriti Mandhana is as destructive a match-winner as anyone around the world and New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine is expected to partner her up top.

This combination not only lends experience and pedigree, but also a left-right combination for the team to work with. Despite the presence of a number of global superstars with experience in captaincy, one expects Mandhana to lead the franchise.

Middle order - Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Punam Khemnar, Richa Ghosh (wk), and Dane van Niekerk

RCB's middle order could wear the perfect look of youth and experience, with Ellyse Perry and Dane van Niekerk headlining the second aspect of it. While Van Niekerk has batted at the top of the order frequently, she has the game to move up and down the order and could be a floater.

With an experienced opening combination, Baroda's Disha Kasat can slot in as a collapse arrester, with Australian superstar Perry to follow. Nagaland's Punam Khemnar, who bats right-handed and bowls spin, is used to batting at No. 3 but could be seen as a floating option herself.

And of course, there's Richa Ghosh, who was yet another marquee signing made by RCB at the WPL auction 2023. While one expects the entry point approach to be followed with her, she is also set to don the wicketkeeper's gloves.

What the Challengers have also done is secure a host of overs in this top seven. In Perry, Devine, and van Niekerk, they have a host of world-class all-rounders who all bring something different to the table with the ball.

Bowlers - Shreyanka Patil, Sahana Pawar, Megan Schutt, and Renuka Singh

The Karnataka spin duo of Shreyanka Patil and Sahana Pawar should make RCB's starting XI. While Patil has created ripples on the domestic circuit with her right-arm off-spin, Pawar covers the left-arm finger-spinning option with both set to play a crucial role once the pitches start to tire out.

Along with van Niekerk's wrist spin, this is as varied a spin troika as it can get. Megan Schutt and Renuka Singh don't necessarily bring that variety to the seam attack, given that they are both predominantly in-swing bowlers.

Yet, they can break games open in the powerplay, with Perry possibly being the first-change operator to angle the ball away from the right-hander.

A surprise acquisition made by RCB at the WPL auction 2023 was in the form of Australian spinning all-rounder Erin Burns. She could come into the mix should they require an extra spinner on a used surface.

RCB's strongest XI after WPL auction 2023: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Punam Khemnar, Richa Ghosh (wk), Dane van Niekerk, Shreyanka Patil, Sahana Pawar, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh

Would you make any changes to this playing XI for RCB? Let us know in the comments section below!

