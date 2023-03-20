3 reasons why Team India need not worry after their loss to Australia in 2nd ODI

Team India were thrashed by Australia by 10 wickets in the second ODI at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 19.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, the Men in Blue folded up for 117 in 26 overs as Aussie left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc with figures of 5/53. Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis also impressed, registering figures of 3/23 and 2/13, respectively.

Virat Kohli (31 off 35) was the only Indian batter to cross the 30-run mark, while all-rounder Axar Patel was stranded on a run-a-ball 29.

With a small target to defend, Team India’s bowlers struggled to make any kind of impact. Mitchell Marsh (66* off 36) and Travis Head (51* off 30) launched a brutal assault on the Indian bowlers, chasing down the target in 11 overs.

Team India’s loss in the second ODI was their biggest defeat in terms of balls remaining (234 balls). While the hosts came up with an eminently forgettable performance in Visakhapatnam, we look at three reasons why the Men in Blue should not be too concerned.

#1 They will see the result as a one-off

Virat Kohli (left) and KL Rahul wait for a DRS review during the second one-dayer. Pic: Getty Images

There are some days when, irrespective of whatever you do, nothing goes right. The second ODI in Visakhapatnam was just one such instance for India.

Right from the toss to the last ball, nothing went in the hosts' favor. After being sent into bat, opener Shubman Gill played a loose stroke to be dismissed for a duck. The early wicket set the tone for the game as Australia never allowed India the slightest sniff.

The Indians enjoyed no luck as well. Catches went to hand and captain Steve Smith converted a half-chance into a wicket with a one-handed stunner at slip to send back all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Not a single Australian bowler had an off-day and the pressure was on Team India’s batters right through their innings.

When Australia came out to bat, needing 118 for victory, almost every big hit from Marsh and Head came off the middle of the bat. The only chance that was offered came when Australia were on the brink of victory.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CricketTwitter #india #indvsaus A day to forget for Rohit Sharma and team India A day to forget for Rohit Sharma and team India 👀#CricketTwitter #india #indvsaus https://t.co/y0DHCJNK0z

Mohammed Shami put down the chance, running in from the boundary, as Head miscued an aggressive stroke. The let-off was symptomatic of Team India’s woes in the match.

They would look at it as a bad dream, just a one-off, and would be keen to start on a blank slate in Chennai.

#2 Team India have a terrific record in deciders at home

Team India captain Rohit Sharma. Pic: Getty Images

While India would have ideally liked to have sealed the three-match series in Visakhapatnam, they would go into the final match in Chennai high on confidence. Their terrific record in deciders at home will give them that assurance.

If we look at Team India’s performances in the ODI deciders at home in recent years, they beat England by 66 runs during the third and final match of the series in March 2021. In July of the same year, the Men in Blue got the better of Sri Lanka by seven wickets to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

Not only at home, India also recovered from a 100-run hammering to clinch the ODI series in England by a 2-1 margin in July 2022. In a hard-fought series, the visitors chased down 260 in the decider in Manchester as Rishabh Pant scored a fabulous hundred.

Like in ODIs, India have been exceptional in deciders in T20Is as well in home conditions. At the start of the year, they hammered Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the third match of a three-game series to clinch the contest 2-1.

Their amazing success in deciding matches will give Team India the psychological edge heading into Wednesday’s ODI in Chennai.

#3 The loss was actually a blessing in disguise

Nothing went right for the Men in Blue on Sunday. Pic: Getty Images

Another reason why Team India will not be too upset about the result in Visakhapatnam is because the 10-wickets defeat gave them a harsh reality check.

The ODI World Cup will be played in India and the hosts are being considered one of the favorites. Their performance in the second ODI, however, is proof that they still have a long way to go and plenty of leaks to plug.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#INDvAUS #India #Cricket Times when team India lost with the opponents having 10 wickets in hand Times when team India lost with the opponents having 10 wickets in hand 💔#INDvAUS #India #Cricket https://t.co/DrbZKdrD3x

Rohit Sharma may have brushed aside the observation, but India clearly seem to have an issue against left-arm seamers.

From Suryakumar Yadav’s form to fitness woes, the Men in Blue have plenty to ponder upon heading into the ODI World Cup later in the year.

Defeats like the one in Visakhapatnam will keep them on their toes and throw complacency out of the window.

Poll : 0 votes