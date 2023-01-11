3 reasons why Virat Kohli could dominate with the bat in 2023

Senior Team India batter Virat Kohli made a terrific start to 2023, smashing 113 off 87 balls in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

After skipper Rohit Sharma (83 off 67) and Shubman Gill (70 off 60) added 143 for the opening wicket, Kohli capitalized on a great start and went on to register his 45th one-day ton.

The 34-year-old slammed 12 fours and a six as he notched up his second successive hundred in the ODI format. The former India captain had earlier scored 113 off 91 balls in Chattogram in the third ODI of the series in Bangladesh. Kohli played the support act in that game as Ishan Kishan dominated proceedings with 210 off 131 balls.

On Tuesday against Sri Lanka, though, Kohli was the standout performer as India put up an imposing 373/7, batting first. The Lankans responded with 306/8, going down by 67 runs despite skipper Dasun Shanaka’s 88-ball 108. Kohli’s knock ended up being the difference between the two teams and he was deservedly named Player of the Match.

In the wake of his exploits in Guwahati, we analyze three reasons why Kohli could dominate with the bat in 2023.

#1 Kohli seems to have rediscovered his rhythm and confidence

The in-form batter during the T20 World Cup. Pic: Getty Images

Following Kohli’s wonderful knock in Guwahati, former India batter Wasim Jaffer put out a pertinent tweet and wrote:

“Sher ke muh khoon lag gaya hai. Is saal bohot shikar hone wale hai! (Lion has smelt blood. There are going to be a lot of preys this year.)”

He has a point. Ever since returning to international cricket from a short break following a disastrous England tour, Kohli seems to have rediscovered his rhythm as well as his confidence. Although he might not regain his peak form again, he has definitely gotten closer to the mark he was at when he was dishing out big scores at will.

Since August 28, 2022, when he played his first match in the Asia Cup in the UAE, he has featured in four ODIs, scoring 240 runs at an average of 60. After two single-digit scores against Bangladesh, he has notched up consecutive scores of 113.

During the same period, the 34-year-old has smashed 700 runs in 16 T20Is at an average of 70. He was the second-leading run-getter in the Asia Cup, with 276 runs in five matches at an average of 92 and a strike rate of 147.59.

BCCI @BCCI



Scorecard - #INDvSL

@mastercardindia For his stupendous knock of 113 off 87 deliveries, @imVkohli is adjudged Player of the Match as #TeamIndia beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-1S… For his stupendous knock of 113 off 87 deliveries, @imVkohli is adjudged Player of the Match as #TeamIndia beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-1S… #INDvSL @mastercardindia https://t.co/ecI40guZuB

He continued his terrific form in the T20 World Cup, where he was the leading run-getter with 296 runs in six matches at an average of 98.67 and a strike rate of 136.41.

It's not just about the numbers. Kohli has looked authoritative out in the middle, dominating bowling attacks.

#2 His mindset change

Virat Kohli celebrates after reaching his century in the Asia Cup. Pic: Getty Images

The right-handed batter made some interesting observations at the post-match press conference after being named Player of the Match in Guwahati.

He stated of having learned that desperation doesn't get you anywhere. Kohli elaborated:

“You do not need to complicate things. You go out there and play without any fear, I can't hold on to things. You have to play for the right reasons and almost play every game like it's your last and just be happy about it. The game is going to move on. I am not going to play forever, I am in a happy space and enjoying my time playing.”

The tweaks in his mindset have been evident in the manner he has batted since making a comeback. Kohli has looked a lot more self-assured and at peace with himself.

Before the break, he seemed burdened by the pressure of expectations and also fatigued by the constant limelight on his failures. Kohli 2.0 has come back confident and philosophical.

#3 With young guns firing, Kohli can play with greater freedom

Virat Kohli (right) with Shreyas Iyer. Pic: Getty Images

While giving constant breaks to key players has hampered the rhythm of the team, the one good thing to come out of it is that a number of young guns have been provided opportunities.

Significantly, some of them have grabbed their chances in a rather impressive fashion. As a result, the team has learned to play without Kohli.

Looking at the current Team India batting set-up, while the former captain remains a critical part of the side, the emergence of Suryakumar Yadav (young in terms of international experience), Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, and Ishan Kishan has eased the burden on Kohli. He can play with greater freedom, knowing there are other batters who can also win games for the team.

BCCI @BCCI



A conversation that will brighten up your Wednesday morning as - By



Full interview #TeamIndia #INDvSL

bit.ly/3QxmJCu Of mutual admiration 🤝, dealing with expectations & starting the year with a gloriousA conversation that will brighten up your Wednesday morning as @surya_14kumar chats with centurion @imVkohli - By @ameyatilak Full interview Of mutual admiration 🤝, dealing with expectations & starting the year with a glorious 💯A conversation that will brighten up your Wednesday morning as @surya_14kumar chats with centurion @imVkohli 😃- By @ameyatilakFull interview 🔽 #TeamIndia #INDvSLbit.ly/3QxmJCu https://t.co/StExnar1V1

If Kohli keeps batting in a similar vein to what he has been doing over the last few months, bowlers could be in for a tough 2023. The Indian batter began the year on the right note. Can he keep the momentum going?

