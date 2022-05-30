3 reasons why Dinesh Karthik must be in the playing XI vs. South Africa

Dinesh Karthik has been around for the longest time. The 36-year-old made his international debut in 2004 as a wicket-keeper batter but was dropped following the rise of MS Dhoni as the first-choice wicket-keeper.

Since then, he has made sporadic appearances for the Men in Blue but has chipped in with some match-winning cameos now and then. The Tamil Nadu skipper's last appearance for the Men in Blue was in the semifinals against New Zealand in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Now, Karthik looks set to make a comeback to the national side after being snubbed by selectors for almost three years. The swashbuckling wicket-keeper batter's great performances in the IPL have led to his inclusion in Team India's T20I squad for the upcoming series against South Africa.

Although the senior pro has earned a call-up to the national side, the question remains- will he feature in the playing XI?

On that note, here are three reasons why Dinesh Karthik must be in the playing XI vs. South Africa.

#3. Dinesh Karthik's experience

DK @DineshKarthik

Thank you for all the support and belief...the hard work continues... If you believe yourself, everything will fall into place!

With over 100 international matches across ODIs and T20Is, Dinesh Karthik stands out from the rest of the players in the squad as arguably the most experienced player.

Although the Tamil Nadu skipper hasn't played as many T20Is as his compatriot behind the stumps, Rishav Pant, he has a whooping strike rate of 143.52. Additionally, he also has a slightly better average in T20Is than Pant.

While Pant is likely to be the man behind the stumps, Dinesh Karthik too deserves to be in the playing XI by virtue of being the most experienced player in the squad.

The 36-year-old is no stranger to pressure situations and has taken his team over the line on numerous occasions. Incidentally, he was also a part of the young Indian team that won the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007.

With the T20 World Cup around the corner, having a seasoned pro like Karthik will definitely boost the morale of the young players in the playing XI, many of whom are yet to play in a major tournament.

#2. His ability to move up and down the order

Dinesh Karthik has made a strong case for himself thanks to his ability to bat in different positions. In his limited appearances for the Indian cricket team, the 36-year-old has batted in different positions, including that of an opener.

For instance, in the sixth edition of the IPL, the Tamil Nadu native had a dream run batting at number 3, smashing 510 runs in 19 matches. Although he has primarily batted in the middle order in his 32 T20I appearances, he can easily replace a top-order batter should the need arise.

Dinesh Karthik's ability to rifle up and down the order based on the team's requirements gives him a definite edge over relatively inexperienced batters like Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

While many accomplished batters have struggled to adapt to different batting positions, Karthik's versatility could make him a handy addition to the playing XI against South Africa.

#1. His prowess as a finisher

DK @DineshKarthik



Very very honoured and happy to receive this award.This is one award I set my eyes on and am very happy to have got it , competing with some of the best players in the world .Thanks @hardikpandya7 for receiving the award on my behalf with that beaming smile

Despite making his international debut in 2004, Dinesh Karthik spent a major part of his career in the shadows of MS Dhoni. Known for his composure on the field, Dhoni retired as one of the best finishers in the limited overs format in 2020.

With Team India in dire need of a finisher ahead of the T20 World Cup, the 36-year-old could be the ideal fit for the team lower down the order.

Thanks to his ability to adapt to different situations, Dinesh Karthik has emerged as an adept finisher in the shortest format of the game. In what was undoubtedly the best innings of his T20I career, the Tamil Nadu skipper smacked 29 runs off 8 balls against Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy final to take his team over the line.

The world got to see a glimpse of Karthik as a finisher yet again in the recently concluded IPL. The wicket-keeper batter clubbed 330 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 183.33. Interestingly, he was dismissed only six times in the entire tournament, making sure to guide his team to victory whenever he played.

