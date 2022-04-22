IPL 2022: 3 reasons why Dinesh Karthik is a frontrunner for a spot in India's 2022 T20 World Cup squad 

If there was an "Experienced Player of the Year" award in IPL 2022, on similar lines to the "Emerging Player of the Year" accolade, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik would have won it already.

The 36-year-old has played in all seven games for the franchise this season, getting dismissed just once. He has scored 210 runs at an astonishing strike rate of almost 206, playing knocks of 32, 14, 44, seven, 34, 66, and 13.

He has time and again either rescued RCB from an embarrassing loss or elevated their total from par to a winning one. His composure under pressure, the ability to pick moments and tactical detours from threats have been enthralling to watch.

This begs the question - Does Karthik warrant a place in India's squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia? We believe yes, and here are three reasons why:

#1 Experience + strike rate - A deadly combination

Karthik's strike rate is the best in the competition for players who have scored at least 100 runs. He always had the know-how and even the mental strength to play crucial cameos. Now it seems like he has hoisted his fitness to a level where it's finally matching his potential and experience, making for a deadly combination.

His leadership nous and cool head are exactly what India would have wanted MS Dhoni to bring to the table had the 2020 T20 World Cup gone ahead as planned.

Moreover, fast bowlers are likely to drive bowling attacks in Australia and the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain's unmatched class against pace will come in handy. The gloveman is not entirely alien to the conditions either. In the three T20I innings he has played Down Under, he has collected 60 runs at a strike rate of 153.85 and an average of 30.

#2 Dinesh Karthik can offer support to Hardik Pandya

Since Dhoni's retirement, Hardik Pandya has been seen as the only 'finisher' in Team India's ranks, with Ravindra Jadeja being the close second.

But Hardik's fitness issues and Jadeja's inability to consistently pick up wickets in the middle overs led to many experiments. Venkatesh Iyer was given a call-up, Ravichandran Ashwin tried, and Shardul Thakur was also 'groomed'. But India still seemed to be far from establishing a perfect match-winning combination.

Suryakumar Yadav-Hardik Pandya-Dinesh Karthik could be that trio. Among them, they can tackle any death bowling attack in the world. Karthik needs fewer deliveries than the other two to start his carnage and be the new No. 6. His role will be similar to what he does for RCB - giving the top order the license to attack and provide a late flourish when needed.

#3 Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan's form

The situation of the other Indian wicketkeeper-batters in the IPL also strengthens Karthik's case. Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant has been brilliant, scoring 144 runs at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 146.94.

But he hasn't been able to finish games as effectively as Karthik and has looked more suited to batting in the top order. This is perhaps why India have also tried to use him as a No. 4 or even an opener in the T20Is preceding the IPL.

Mumbai Indians' (MI) Ishan Kishan hasn't gone past the 30-run mark since the first two innings and he can't be trusted as a middle-order or a lower-middle order batter yet. The in-form Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul can take the gloves, but considering he's an opener and hasn't kept wickets so far this season, it's likely to be a last resort.

This leaves Karthik as the only choice for the reserve (if not first-choice) wicketkeeper for the 2022 T20 World Cup squad.

