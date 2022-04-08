COVID-19, ducks, nervy beginnings - Ruturaj Gaikwad has already seen it all

Back in 2020, when the Indian Premier League (IPL) was shifted to the UAE, it was looked upon as the ideal opportunity for Ruturaj Gaikwad to stake his claim as one of the best young batters in the country. Prior to that, he had set the domestic circuit ablaze and had also scored tons of runs for India A, meaning that his pedigree wasn’t really being doubted.

The question mark, though, was whether he could handle the trials and tribulations of a league such as the IPL. Not because his talent didn’t seem sufficient, but because many before him had tried and had failed to replicate their domestic success.

Thus, when Gaikwad rocked up in the UAE and contracted COVID-19, his and the Chennai Super Kings’ plans were thrown into disarray. Had everything been on track, Gaikwad was being touted to open alongside the likes of Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson. Now, he had to cool his heels and hope that the deadly virus abated enough to allow him to realise his dream.

Fortunately, it did. But he didn’t look the same batter who had torn almost every domestic attack to shreds. He looked tentative in his first three games, looked out of sorts and seemed anything but the top-drawer batter many had labelled him to be. His batting against spin in particular, left plenty to be desired, with some even querying if he had the requisite tools to become a household name in the IPL.

More famously, it also attracted MS Dhoni’s “lack of spark” comments. While it might not have directly been aimed at Gaikwad, it was a rather scathing assessment for a batter expected to be CSK’s leading light for years to come. But then, as the season entered its home stretch and CSK’s campaign came to a grinding halt, things started to click for Gaikwad.

He ended the season with a string of half-centuries and ensured that his side ended the 2020 edition with some sort of respectability. It wasn’t enough to haul them into the top four but was just enough to make the CSK faithful sleep peacefully, knowing that when 2021 would roll into town, Gaikwad would be ready.

Akin to 2020, however, his 2021 term got off to a nervy beginning. He mustered only 20 runs off 37 balls in his first three knocks, meaning that countless fans and journalists quizzed if Gaikwad’s performances merited a place only on the bench.

Stephen Fleming, though, was unmoved. In his post-match press conferences, he remained steadfast and unabashedly proclaimed that Gaikwad would come good at some point. Not only did the right-handed batter come good, he left every bowling unit in his wake en route a historic season – a season where he finished as the leading run-scorer in the IPL.

So, in two years, Gaikwad had turned the tables rather quickly. In 2020, he wasn’t quite as influential, as far as a run into the later stages of the tournament is concerned. But a year later, he was pivotal as CSK romped to the title.

Fast forward to 2022. CSK have, like many other teams, had to forego a few of their stars. Gaikwad isn’t one of those, though. He has been retained and faith has been placed in him to repeat what he did in 2021. As has become the Gaikwad norm, he has mustered 2 runs off 12 balls in three outings so far.

From that standpoint, normal service has probably resumed – normal service in that his sluggish starts have witnessed another chapter. From a more urgent and broader perspective, however, it is something that could undermine everything good he does elsewhere.

In the three knocks he has played in IPL 2022, he has been dismissed to fast bowling twice. Against Umesh Yadav, he had an uncharacteristic waft at a wide delivery and was caught at first slip. Two games later, he prodded at a delivery he should have played closer to his body. It resulted in another nick to first slip, with the Punjab Kings being the beneficiaries.

Both strokes, however, are not what Gaikwad usually does. When du Plessis was around, the former took his time and allowed the latter to maximise the power play. When the field restrictions were lifted, Gaikwad would come into his own. It was as symbiotic an opening partnership as any the IPL has seen.

Hence, it could be a classic case of Gaikwad not adjusting to new opening partners – he has had two in three games already. But with Robin Uthappa showing glimpses of power play belligerence, the youngster might just have the platform to build an innings. It might not materialize instantly but as he has illustrated in the past couple of years, it will ultimately. Or, at least that is what he would hope happens.

So, as far as the 25-year-old is concerned, this has an eerie sense of déjà vu about it all. In 2020, COVID-19 marred his preparations and impacted how he began the season. In 2022, too, COVID-19 ruled him out of a few games against the West Indies and he has not looked the same batter since.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has started off his previous three IPL seasons poorly

In each of the 2020, 2021 and 2022 editions, he failed to cross 10 in his first three innings. He has had three ducks in that phase too. 2020 and 2021 ended pretty well, though, but the onus is on him to prove that that has become a recurring theme rather than his shortcomings being an ominous sign of things to come.

For a batter of his class, he shouldn’t really be undergoing so many troughs. Like all top cricketers, however, that is inevitable. What is important is how he reacts to it. With CSK struggling, this is a massive opportunity for him to show how far he has come since 2020, and how close he is to breaking onto the international stage.

COVID-19, ducks, nervy beginnings – Gaikwad has really seen it all already. It is what he does with that knowledge moving forward is what will count, though. And probably set him apart as the world-beating batter many felt he was always destined to become.

