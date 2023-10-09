3 records that were broken during India’s incredible 6-wicket victory over Australia in 2023 World Cup

Team India began their 2023 World Cup campaign with a convincing six-wicket win against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Chasing 200 runs, the Men in Blue were in a spot of bother after being reduced to 3/2 in the second over. Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer were all back in the hut for ducks.

But Virat Kohli and KL Rahul handled the pressure to bail the team out with a 165-run stand for the fourth wicket. They took time, soaked in the pressure, and relied on singles to bring the team back into the contest. By the time Kohli got out in the 38th over after an 85-run knock, the hosts were almost home.

Rahul remained unbeaten on 97 off 115 deliveries to guide the side over the line with six wickets in hand and 52 balls to spare.

Earlier in the day, the Indian spinners accounted for six wickets as Australia were bundled out for 199 runs. Jasprit Bumrah scalped two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya chipped in with one apiece.

A few records tumbled during the riveting clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. On that note, let us take a look at three records that were broken during the India vs Australia game.

#1 Mitchell Starc becomes the quickest to scalp 50 wickets in ODI World Cups

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc completed 50 World Cup wickets, becoming the second Aussie and fifth overall bowler to achieve the feat.

Starc reached the feat when he dismissed Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan in the first over of the second innings. The left-arm pacer picked up 50 wickets in just 941 balls, becoming the fastest to reach the milestone in terms of balls taken.

He leapfrogged former Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who reached the feat in 1187 balls.

#2 Virat Kohli now has the most runs among Indians in ICC limited-over tournaments

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli played a masterful knock on Sunday to help the Men in Blue open their World Cup account with a win. Although he missed his 48th ODI hundred, but Kohli's knock of 85 runs was pure gold.

With this, the right-handed batter took his tally to 2785 runs in ICC limited-over tournaments. He leapfrogged former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (2719) to sit on top of the table.

Rohit Sharma (2422), Yuvraj Singh (1707), and Sourav Ganguly (1671) complete the top 5.

#3 Australia suffer their first defeat in Chennai in World Cups

Apart from the burst by their new-ball bowlers, Australia had very little to talk about from Sunday's game. They were bundled out for 199 runs and once Rahul and Kohli played out the difficult period, the bowlers looked very ordinary.

As a result, they began their World Cup campaign with a heavy defeat against the hosts. This is also their first defeat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the history of the World Cup. The Aussies won the previous three matches they played here (two in 1987 and one in 1996).