3 records held by MS Dhoni that you might not know

07 Jul 2019

Happy Birthday Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to every play the game. The list of accolades, as captain, wicketkeeper and batsman, just go on and on. As a captain, he has won all three ICC trophies during his tenure, a feat no other captain has been able to achieve in the history of cricket. As a batsman, Dhoni is deemed as one of the greatest finishers of all time in One Day Internationals.

Currently, MS Dhoni is part of the Indian team that topped the table in the league stage of the World Cup. They are all set to play New Zealand at Manchester in the semi-final. Indian team would be hoping that Dhoni can rise to the occasion in the knockout rounds.

On his 38th birthday, we would take a look at three records which he holds that you might not be aware of.

#3 Only wicketkeeper-batsman to score a Test double century in a day

It was at his second home, the M.A. Chidambaram stadium, Chennai where he scored 224 against Australia in 2013. It was the first match of the series and India wanted to take the lead in the home Test. Previously, India had lost 4-0 on their previous tour to Australia.

Dhoni came in at 196-4 in reply to Australia’s first innings score of 380. The match was still in the balance despite Nathan Lyon looking dangerous on a dusty Chepauk track. It took an extraordinary innings from MS Dhoni to bat Australia out of the match. He scored 206 runs on the second day of the Test match which is the highest by a wicketkeeper-batsman on a single day in a test match.

The Indian captain stitched a 140-run partnership with Bhuvaneshwar Kumar who was batting at no. 10. That innings, in retrospect, not only put India in a winning position but also set the tone for the rest of the series which India went on to win 4-0.

