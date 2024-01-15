3 records made in India's superb 6-wicket win vs Afghanistan in 2nd T20I 

Team India continued their dominant streak in T20I cricket and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series against Afghanistan. The Rohit Sharma-led side won the second T20I held at the Holkar Stadium in Indore by six wickets to seal the rubber.

After putting Afghanistan in to bat first, India restricted the visitors to 172. The Indian spinners made early inroads before Gulbadin Naib came to bat at No. 3 and made his career-best 57 off 35 balls.

Axar Patel was quite impressive on a surface that aided batters. The left-armer took two wickets and gave away just 17 runs at a miserly economy of 4.2. Arshdeep Singh also took three wickets at the death.

Chasing 173, India lost Rohit Sharma early on. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal showed no signs of stopping as he plundered the ball all around the park. Virat Kohli, who was playing his first T20 since 2022, came out with attacking intent. He struck at 181.25 and made 29 off 16 balls.

At No. 4 came in-form Shivam Dube, who started from where he left off in the previous T20I. The all-rounder nullified the Afghan threat and struck five fours and four maximums. He was involved in a match-winning 92-run partnership with Jaiswal. While the latter was dismissed for 68, Dube remained unbeaten at 63 off 32 balls.

India eventually won the encounter with six wickets and 26 balls in hand, with Axar Patel winning the Player of the Match award for his frugal spell in the first innings.

Just like every other T20 game, there were a few milestones achieved in the recently concluded fixture between India and Afghanistan. Here is a compilation of three such records.

#3 Virat Kohli completes 2000 T20I runs in chases

Virat Kohli vs Afghanistan

The much-anticipated return of Virat Kohli in the shortest format for India took place in Indore on Sunday. Kohli last played T20I cricket during India's heartbreaking semi-final loss against England at the T20 World Cup 2022.

The former India captain marked his comeback with an entertaining cameo against Afghanistan. Batting at his usual No. 3 slot, Kohli was aggressive from the get-go and made 29 off 16. He used his feet to great effect and slammed five fours.

During his stay, the 35-year-old reached the landmark of 2,000 runs in T20I run-chases. It is a known fact that Kohli brings out his best while chasing totals and thus, has a remarkable record.

Across just 46 T20I chases, Kohli has amassed 2,012 runs at an immaculate average of 71.85. Kohli is just 63 runs shy of Paul Stirling's 2,074 runs to become the batter with the most runs in T20Is while chasing.

#2 Worst economy rate for Afghanistan spinners in a T20I

Mohammad Nabi bowling vs India

The Afghanistan spin attack is regarded as one of the most lethal and skilled spin units in the world. While they have missed their talisman Rashid Khan, who is out of the series due to an injury, Afghanistan still boasts of quality names like Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Noor Ahmed.

However, they were put to the sword by the aggressive Indian batting attack on Sunday. With the Indore pitch providing no assistance to the spinners and the ground soaking down in dew, the Afghan spinners proved to be easy targets for the hosts.

A total of seven overs were bowled collectively by the Afghan spinners, who leaked 97 runs. The Indian batters hammered runs at an economy rate of 13.85, which is now the costliest that the Afghan spinners have bowled in a T20I fixture.

The previous worst for the spinners of Afghanistan in a T20I match was the economy rate of 10.21 at Gros Islet against India in 2010. This was Afghanistan's maiden appearance in a top-tier ICC tournament.

#1 Rohit Sharma now has the most T20I ducks as an Asian

Rohit Sharma getting bowled vs Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma earned himself an unwanted record in the second T20I against Afghanistan. The captain was dismissed on a golden duck on Sunday, which made him the Asian with the most ducks in T20 international history.

Rohit's duck in Indore was his 12th T20I score of zero, which saw him rank up on Soumya Sarkar, who has been dismissed for 11 ducks across 74 innings.

Among all full-member nations, Rohit is the joint-second on the list after Paul Stirling, who holds the record for the most ducks in T20Is, with 13. Kevin O'Brien also registered 12 T20I ducks in his career.

