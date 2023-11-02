3 records that Mohammed Shami broke during his 5/18 vs Sri Lanka at 2023 ODI World Cup 

It was once again a sensational show by Mohammed Shami as he claimed a magnificent five-wicket haul during India's emphatic 302-run win over Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Thursday.

Batting first, India piled up an above-par score of 357/8 in their 50 overs, with Shubman Gill (92), Virat Kohli (88), and Shreyas Iyer (82) scoring big fifties.

In reply, the Sri Lankan batters had no idea what was about to hit them. Jasprit Bumrah started the proceedings by trapping Pathum Nissanka in front of the stumps on the very first ball.

Mohammed Siraj then reduced Sri Lanka to 3/4 after taking three wickets in his first seven balls. After nine overs, Rohit Sharma handed the ball to Mohammed Shami, who wasted no time getting into the mix, sending back Charith Asalanka on his third ball.

On the very next delivery, he nicked one off Dushan Hemantha's bat to scalp two in as many balls. In his next over, Shami bowled one down the leg, which kissed Dushmantha Chameera's glove to KL Rahul behind the stumps.

Shami then exhibited another exemplary display of seam bowling when he rattled Angelo Matthews' stumps to take his fourth scalp. In his fifth over, the 33-year-old completed his fifer when Shubman Gill grabbed a brilliant catch at the second slip.

It was an amazing spell of bowling from the speedster, who was on his knees and celebrated the moment with a beaming smile.

En route to his magnificent spell, Mohammed Shami broke a slew of records. Here is a compilation of three such records.

#3 Joint-most five-wicket hauls in ODI World Cup history

Mohammed Shami celebrating with his teammates [Getty Images]

When Shami gets going, he clasps them in clusters. Despite playing just 14 ODI World Cup matches, he has now claimed three five-wicket hauls, which is now the joint-most in the history of the quadrennial tournament.

He has now joined Australia's Mitchell Starc, who also has three fifers to his name in the tournament.

Shami's first fifer came in a thrilling game against England in 2019 before taking 5/54 in his comeback game against New Zealand earlier in the tournament. His recent 5/18 is his third fifer in ODI World Cups.

#2 Most five-wicket hauls for India in ODIs

Mohammed Shami with the India vs Sri Lanka match ball [Getty Images]

Another significant record that Shami broke on Thursday is of becoming the bowler with the most five-wicket hauls for India in ODI history.

The Men in Blue have witnessed several world-class bowlers in the 50-over format but no one has taken more than three five-wicket hauls. Both Javagal Srinath and Harbhajan Singh have achieved the feat thrice but Shami has leapfrogged them and now has four fifers in the format.

In total, Shami has picked up 185 wickets at an immaculate average of 24.08 across 96 innings for India in ODIs.

#1 India's highest wicket-taker in ODI World Cups

Mohammed Shami pumped up after a wicket [Getty Images]

Talk about generating a huge impact in just a few games! With his precision and blazing accuracy, Shami has emerged as the most prolific bowler in Indian ODI World Cup folklore.

Before the 2023 ODI World Cup, Shami had 31 scalps across 11 games in the tournament. In the ongoing tournament, he has taken his bowling to another level.

In just the three 2023 ODI World Cup games so far, Shami has racked up 14 wickets, taking his overall World Cup tally to 45 wickets across 14 innings.

His 45 wickets in the tournament are now the most by any Indian bowler, surpassing the 44 wickets taken by Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

The fact that Mohammed Shami has taken two or more wickets 12 times across his 14 innings in the World Cup so far is a fascinating revelation.