3 records that Virat Kohli can break in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia 

In one of their major assignments of 2023, Team India are set to host Australia for a four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series this month. The opening Test is scheduled to be played at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

One of the key players for India heading into the series would be none other than Virat Kohli. In the absence of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, Kohli will have a huge role to play as far as India's middle-order is concerned.

Fortunately for the hosts, the Delhi lad has been in top-notch form off late. Following his resurgence at the Asia Cup 2022 and at the T20 World Cup 2022, Kohli has showcased his brilliance in the ODI formats, amassing 338 runs at an average of 67.6 across six innings so far this year.

He would certainly look to translate his limited overs form into red-ball cricket as well and spearhead the Indian batting unit with aplomb.

The upcoming Test series against Australia will also offer Virat Kohli a chance to break multiple individual records as well. Let's take three of those.

#3 Kohli can become the Indian with second-most Test centuries against Australia

Virat Kohli's last century against Australia came back in 2018 when he smashed 123 runs in the first innings of the Perth Test. The former Indian skipper would love to add more to his tally.

If he manages to smash at least two centuries in the upcoming series, he will go past legendary Sunil Gavaskar's record and become the Indian with the second-most centuries against Australia.

Kohli currently has seven Test tons to his name across 20 matches against the Aussies, while Gavaskar has smashed eight tons in 20 matches as well.

#2 Kohli can enter India's list of top five all-time Test cricket run-getters

Australia v India - 2nd Test: Day 3

The upcoming series also hands Kohli a golden opportunity to soar up in the run-scoring tally for India in Test cricket.

With 8,119 runs at an average of just below 49, Kohli currently sits in sixth place in the overall Test runs scored for India.

If he scores at least 391 runs across four Test matches, he will eclipse Virender Sehwag's record of 8,503 runs to become India's fifth-highest run-getter in red-ball cricket.

#1 Kohli can become the fastest player ever to score 25,000 international runs across formats

OneCricket @OneCricketApp



Virat Kohli - 25000 international runs!!!



#ViratKohli #INDvsNZ #2ndODI Just a few runs away from another milestone...Virat Kohli - 25000 international runs!!! Just a few runs away from another milestone...Virat Kohli - 25000 international runs!!!#ViratKohli #INDvsNZ #2ndODI https://t.co/lRJZiBMMud

Another stellar individual record that can easily be shattered by the modern-day legend is mustering as many as 25,000 international runs across formats.

With a total of 24,936 international runs (8119 in Tests, 12809 in ODIs and 4008 in T20Is) in 546 innings, Kohli is on the verge of becoming only the second Indian and sixth overall to score 25,000 international runs. He needs only 64 runs to reach the landmark.

Moreover, if he manages to score those 64 in the series, which in all probability he will, Kohli will become the fastest ever to breach the 25,000-run barrier. Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar currently holds the record, smashing 25000 runs in 576 innings.

