3 selection dilemmas for Team India ahead of the 1st Test vs Australia

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is almost upon us, but there is widespread debate regarding the approach Team India should take. The first Test against Australia commences on Thursday, February 9 in Nagpur.

Should India prepare a rank turner? Should they field three spinners, or perhaps even four? Should the hosts hand out debuts or stick with their tried-and-tested performers?

At the moment, there are more questions than answers. Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin seem undroppable, and India seem unlikely to go in with four spinners. So the in-form Kuldeep Yadav might sit this one out, but there appear to be several decision points in other areas.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Here are three selection dilemmas for Team India ahead of the first Test against Australia.

#3 Ishan Kishan vs KS Bharat

New Zealand v India T20I Media Opportunity

Both Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat average under 40 in first-class cricket, so replacing Rishabh Pant doesn't seem like a task that can be completed by India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While Kishan offers aggression at the expense of dependability, Bharat has been in and around the Test setup longer and is probably the frontrunner to be part of the playing XI.

It remains to be seen if either wicket-keeper can make a genuine impact against Australia, who will be relieved in Pant's absence.

#2 Shubman Gill vs Suryakumar Yadav

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Two

KL Rahul is the vice-captain of the side. India are unlikely to make a drastic decision and drop him from the playing XI, and the composition of the rest of their team might mean that only one of Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav can play.

Gill can either open the batting or bat at No. 5 and has been in red-hot form lately. Suryakumar, meanwhile, is uncapped at the Test level and has a poor first-class record, but has the ability to take the game away from Australia in a matter of a session.

Gill seems better-suited to the role India need, but reports emanating from Nagpur suggest that Suryakumar is in with a real shot of being handed his maiden cap. Only time has an answer to this question.

#1 Mohammed Siraj vs Umesh Yadav

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five

Mohammad Shami will probably be the first fast bowler to be selected in the playing XI in Jasprit Bumrah's injury-enforced absence. He has a decent home record and has proven to be particularly effective once the pitch wears down.

The other three fast bowlers, though, all have cases to be included in the side. Umesh Yadav's record at home is exceptional, and he has rarely put a foot wrong whenever he has played for India in the longest format. Mohammed Siraj is reaching his prime as a bowler and is becoming reliable.

Jaydev Unadkat is in with a shout too, with a few reasons fighting for his selection. But given his relative inexperience at the international level and the other names' increasing stature, the left-armer might not be preferred.

Siraj vs Umesh seems to be the primary question, and the former might just pip his more experienced teammate. This one, though, could go either way.

Poll : Which fast bowler stands a better chance of being picked for the 1st Test? Mohammed Siraj Umesh Yadav 0 votes