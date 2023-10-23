3 similarities between India's 2023 ODI World Cup win vs New Zealand and 2011 quarterfinal against Australia 

Team India continued their impressive run of form when they defeated New Zealand in Match 21 of the ongoing tournament. The fixture was played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22.

After being asked to bat first, the Kiwis put up a formidable first-innings total of 273 on the board. While they were threatening to go above 300 at one point, Mohammed Shami's brilliant fifer (5/54) brought India back into the game.

For New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell scored a brilliant century (130 runs off 127 balls). Rachin Ravindra scored 75 runs and established a 159-run partnership with Mitchell.

In reply, Virat Kohli's masterclass led India to a remarkable win. After Rohit Sharma (46) and Shubman Gill (26) provided a quick start, Kohli kept his wicket intact and led the hosts to the target.

Despite missing out on a well-deserved hundred, Kohli made 95 runs off 104 balls, which secured India's fifth win of the tournament. As a result, Rohit Sharma's men also overcame New Zealand's hoodoo in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cups. In fact, the recent victory in Dharamsala was the first-ever win for the Men in Blue against the Kiwis in the quadrennial event after 20 years.

Despite being one of the most successful teams in ODI World Cup history, India always fell short against the Black Caps, with their last win against them prior to Sunday coming way back at the 2003 ODI World Cup. However, this isn't the first time that India have succeeded in pulling the plug on an unwanted streak against a particular opponent.

During the 2011 ODI World Cup, they also trounced Australia after as many as 24 years in the 50-over showpiece tournament. India's superb win in the quarterfinal against Australia in 2011 was their first win over them after the 1987 ODI World Cup.

Interestingly, there have been some striking similarities between the two triumphs against the Oceania countries 12 years apart. Let's take a look at three of those similarities.

#1 A century by an opposition batter went in vain

Daryl Mitchell and Ricky Ponting [Getty Images]

It is always disappointing for a batter to score a century and then lose the match. However, it serves as a reminder that cricket is a team sport and that even the best individual performances can be undone by the opposition.

On two big occasions, India, with their collective batting performance, have outclassed a century scored by an opposition batter.

In the 2011 ODI World Cup game against Australia, it was Ricky Ponting who scored 104 runs off 118 balls. Batting at No. 3, the Aussie skipper scored 40% of his side's runs in the first innings. However, India chased down the target of 261 runs later.

On Sunday, it was Daryl Mitchell's ton that went in vain. As mentioned earlier, the Kiwi batting all-rounder scored 130 runs, which is 47.6% of New Zealand's first-innings total of 273.

#2 Both matches saw an Indian batter getting run-out in the 34th over

Suryakumar Yadav after run-out [Getty Images]

A run-out is probably the most displeasing mode of dismissal, not only for a batter but for his team as well. And when a side loses a frontline batter via a run-out, that too at a crucial stage, things can easily go downhill for them.

The Men in Blue also endured unlucky run-outs in both of the aforementioned games. While it was Gautam Gambhir who got dismissed in 2011, the recently concluded match saw Suryakumar Yadav get involved in a chaotic mix-up.

After making a well-made half-century, Gambhir was given two extra lives by the Australian fielders. However, it wasn't the third time lucky for him, as the left-hander was stranded in the middle of the crease after Yuvraj Singh denied a single off David Hussey's bowling.

In the match against New Zealand, Suryakumar had an ODI World Cup debut to forget as he was also involved in an unwanted mix-up.

This time Virat Kohli was at the other end, who was ball-watching and thought there was not a single. Due to this, Suryakumar had to give up on the wicket. Talk about stunning similarities; both the run-outs came in the 34th over of the Indian innings!

#3 A left-hander finishing the game off with a four in the 48th over

Ravindra Jadeja and Yuvraj Singh [Getty Images]

Apart from being prime all-rounders, left-arm orthodox spinners, and gun fielders, there is now another commonality between Yuvraj Singh and Ravindra Jadeja. Both the left-handers finished the two high-pressure games in a stylish way, with a boundary in the 48th over.

In the Australian game in Ahmedabad, Yuvraj played a scintillating knock and made 57* off 65. He was involved in a 74-run unbeaten partnership with Suresh Raina (34*) and finished the game off with a brilliant cover drive to Brett Lee for a four.

Similarly, Ravindra Jadeja also dished out a confidence-boosting batting performance and made 39* runs off 44 balls.

After losing Virat Kohli in the dying stages of the match, Jadeja hooked one to square leg for a four and completed an emphatic chase for his side.

The Indian fans would be hoping that Jadeja goes on to replicate Yuvraj Singh's 2011 all-round heroics and help the Men in Blue bring home the silverware after a gap of 12 years.