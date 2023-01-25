3 spells that were instrumental in Mohammed Siraj becoming the No.1-ranked ODI bowler

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj has been rewarded for some excellent bowling performances over the last few months as he has climbed to the No. 1 spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings for bowlers. The 28-year-old has 729 points as per the updated one-day rankings and has gone past New Zealand’s Trent Boult (708) and Australia’s Josh Hazlewood (727) to occupy the top ranking for the first time.

Siraj made his ODI debut against Australia in Adelaide in January 2019. It was a forgettable game for the right-arm pacer, as he conceded 76 runs in his 10 overs. He did not play another ODI for India until February 2022. Since his comeback to the 50-over squad, Siraj has produced excellent numbers.

The Hyderabad pacer was the leading wicket-taker against Sri Lanka as India whitewashed their opponents 3-0. He claimed nine wickets at an average of 10.22 and an excellent economy rate of 4.05. Overall, Siraj has picked up 38 wickets in 21 ODIs at an impressive average of 20.73 and an economy rate of 4.61.

With the Men in Blue pacer becoming the No.1-ranked bowler in ODIs, we look at three of his spells that have been instrumental in Siraj’s rise to the top.

#3 3/38 vs South Africa in Ranchi (October 2022)

Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Keshav Maharaj in the Ranchi ODI. Pic: Getty Images

Siraj set up India’s seven-wicket win in the Ranchi ODI against South Africa in October 2022 with a probing spell of 3/38, which also included a maiden over. The Proteas decided to bat first after winning the toss, but Siraj struck early, sending the dangerous Quinton de Kock back for seven. The Indian pacer angled a delivery wide outside off and De Kock dragged it back onto the stumps without too much feet movement.

South Africa fought back courtesy of half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram, but Siraj returned to dismiss Hendricks for 74 as the set batter miscued a pull. The fast bowler also cleaned up Keshav Maharaj for five as the Men in Blue restricted the Proteas to 278/7.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra ICC poster for the new No.1 Ranked ODI bowler - Mohammad Siraj.

Chasing a target of 279, India got home in 45.5 overs as Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten 113, while Ishan Kishan smashed 93.

#2 4/32 vs Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram (January 2023)

The India pacer was the leading wicket-taker in the ODIs against South Africa. Pic: BCCI

Siraj played a big role as India registered the biggest win ever by a margin of runs in the history of men’s ODIs. After centuries from Virat Kohli (166* off 110) and Shubman Gill (116 off 97) lifted Team India to 390 for five while batting first against Sri Lanka, victory seemed like a mere formality for the hosts. Siraj turned the opportunity into a record-breaking triumph.

The 28-year-old aggressive pacer claimed 4/32 in 10 overs as India bundled out Sri Lanka for a paltry 73 in 22 overs. Siraj again got an early breakthrough for the hosts, producing a beautiful outswinger that took the edge of Avishka Fernando’s (one) bat. He then produced a wobble-seam delivery and had Kusal Mendis (four) caught behind.

Siraj had a third when Nuwanidu Fernando (19) inside-edged an outswinger back onto the stumps. The Indian fast bowler completed a four-fer when Dunith Wellalage (three) chipped a simple catch while square-driving a full and wide delivery.

India went on to register a mammoth 317-run victory, beating the previous for the largest margin of win in men’s ODIs - 290 runs (New Zealand vs Ireland in July 2008).

#1 4/46 vs New Zealand in Hyderabad (January 2023)

The 28-year-old has claimed 38 scalps in 21 ODIs. Pic: BCCI

In a high-scoring ODI that saw 686 runs being scored, Siraj was the standout bowler with figures of four for 46 from his 10 overs, which also included two maidens. India batted first in the Hyderabad ODI against New Zealand and Shubman Gill’s maiden double hundred (208 off 149 balls) saw the hosts post an impressive 349/8.

Siraj struck early as India looked to defend 350. He dismissed Devon Conway (10) with a sharp short ball that the left-hander top-edged to fine-leg, miscuing his hook. The pacer later claimed the wicket of Kiwi skipper Tom Latham (24) with another short ball that was top-edged to deep midwicket.

Following Latham’s dismissal, Michael Bracewell (140 off 78) and Mitchell Santner (57 off 45) launched a stunning counter-attack, adding 162 runs for the seventh wicket.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The rise and transformation to the number 1 ranked ODI bowler, one of the special story of Indian cricket.



Take a bow, Siraj.

It was Siraj who broke the threatening stand, forcing Santner to miscue a pull. The charged-up fast bowler cleaned up Henry Shipley (0) on the very next ball with a 140 kmph length delivery. Siraj’s superb effort nullified Bracewell’s heroics as the Kiwis went down by 12 runs.

