5 times Cheteshwar Pujara proved to be the "new wall" of Indian cricket

Veteran Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara is celebrating his 35th birthday today, January 25. The tenacious Rajkot-born cricketer made his Test debut against Australia in December 2010 and has gone on to establish himself as a key member of India's red-ball squad.

In 98 Tests, the right-handed batter has notched up 7014 runs at an average of 44.39, with 19 hundreds and 34 fifties.

Pujara is eighth on the illustrious list of batters with the most runs for India in Test cricket. Only Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, and Sourav Ganguly have scored more runs for India in the red-ball format, which says a lot of Pujara’s contribution to Indian cricket.

After Dravid’s retirement in 2012, he took over as India’s permanent No. 3 in Tests and played some marathon knocks to make the position his own. Dropped from the team last year after a prolonged lean spell, he reclaimed his position after a stellar county season with Sussex.

On his 35th birthday, we revisit five knocks that prove Pujara is the "new wall" of Indian cricket.

#5 145* vs Sri Lanka in Colombo (September 2015)

The India No. 3 has also opened the innings for India. Pic: Getty Images

Pujara did not play in the first two Tests during the 2015 tour of Sri Lanka as India went in with a different playing combination. An injury to Murali Vijay, however, saw Pujara coming in as KL Rahul’s opening partner for the third Test in Colombo. The hungry batter grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

Sri Lanka fielded first after winning the toss and reduced India to 119/5. However, Pujara played a typically defiant knock and thwarted the Lankan bowlers’ domination. He occupied the crease for 456 and faced 289 in his wonderful innings, which featured 14 fours.

Pujara found an unexpected ally in leg-spinner Amit Mishra (59) as the duo added 104 for the eighth wicket. The veteran Saurashtra batter carried his bat as India were bowled out for 312. Ishant Sharma then claimed a five-fer as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 201.

Pujara was dismissed for a duck in the second innings, but India went on to win the Test by 117 runs as Lanka were bowled out for 268 while chasing 386.

#3 202 vs Australia in Ranchi (March 2017)

Pujara has been a thorn in Australia’s flesh. Pic: Getty Images

In the third Test against Australia in Ranchi during the 2016-17 series, Australia batted first and put up a competitive 451 on the back of hundreds from Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell. In response, India needed a big knock to stay in the game and Pujara once again rose to the challenge.

The resolute No. 3 batter played a marathon knock, occupying the crease for 672 minutes and facing 525 during the course of his 202-run knock. He hit 21 fours and added 102 for the second wicket with Murali Vijay (82). Later in the innings, he was also involved in a crucial 199-run seventh-wicket partnership with Wriddhiman Saha (117).

Pujara’s fine knock ended when was caught off Nathan Lyon’s bowling. India declared their second innings at 603/9 and the match ended in a draw.

#3 153 vs South Africa in Johannesburg (December 2013)

The defiant Indian batter during the December 2013 Johannesburg Test. Pic: Getty Images

One of Pujara’s finest away knocks came in the first Test against South Africa in Johannesburg in December 2013. Standing up to a strong Proteas bowling attack comprising Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel, and Jacques Kallis, the Indian No. 3 scored 153 off 270 balls in the second innings.

Pujara occupied the crease for 353 minutes, hitting 21 fours. He was involved in a 222-run stand for the third wicket with Virat Kohli (96). The partnership saw India post an impressive 421 in their second innings and set the hosts a target of 458.

India would have been hopeful of registering a rare Test win in South Africa. But the Proteas responded with 450/7 as the game ended in a nail-biting draw.

#2 206* vs England in Ahmedabad (November 2012)

Pujara has registered a double ton against England. Pic: Getty Images

Pujara laid out the platform for India’s nine-wicket win in the Ahmedabad Test in November 2012 with a sublime 206* off 389 balls. India batted first after winning the toss and posted 521 for eight declared. Pujara anchored the innings, occupying the crease for 513 minutes during which he struck 21 fours.

He and Sehwag (117) added 90 for the second wicket in a fire-and-ice partnership. Later in the innings, Pujara featured in a 130-run stand with Yuvraj Singh (74). After India declared their first innings, England folded up for 191. Made to follow on, the visitors posted 406 as Sir Alastair Cook scored a defiant 176.

Set 77 for victory, Pujara starred in the second innings as well with an unbeaten 41 off 51 balls.

#1 123 & 71 vs Australia in Adelaide (December 2018)

The batting hero of India’s Adelaide triumph in 2018. Pic: Getty Images

Pujara scored three hundreds during the historic tour of Australia in 2018-19. However, it was his 123 in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval that set the tone of the series. Batting first, India lost half of their side for 86. It seemed like the same old story again in an overseas Test. However, Pujara battled hard and ensured India reached 250.

The Indian No. 3 batted for 376 minutes and faced 246 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes. He was the ninth man out, run out by Pat Cummins. After India’s bowlers did well to restrict Australia to 235, Pujara once again stood up for the team, contributing a gritty 71 in the second innings.

The visitors posted 307 in their second innings, setting Australia a competitive target of 323. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Mohammed Shami claimed three wickets each as India registered a famous 31-run win.

Pujara was the deserved Player of the Match for his significant contributions in both innings.

