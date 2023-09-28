3 stats that should make India worry about Ravindra Jadeja's batting 

Despite their loss in the third ODI, Team India registered a 2-1 win in their three-match ODI series against Australia. The series proved to be the final dress rehearsal for both sides ahead of the much-awaited ODI World Cup 2023.

As far as India are concerned, they ticked a lot of boxes from the recently concluded series against the Aussies.

With Suryakumar Yadav scoring two fifties and Shreyas Iyer scoring a century, along with Shubman Gill continuing his remarkable form, India will be a happy side leading into the World Cup.

Expand Tweet

However, there remains one concern for the Men in Blue in the form of Ravindra Jadeja's low returns with the bat. While he is a pure match-winner with his left-arm spin, Jadeja's role as an all-rounder at No. 7 is of utmost crucial for the side.

Unfortunately for India, Jadeja's batting form has been far from his best in ODIs. Even in the third ODI in Rajkot, he struggled to time the ball when he had a golden opportunity to showcase his mettle. Jadeja made a 36-ball 35 in India's 66-run loss on Wednesday (September 27).

His batting form has been quite a debatable topic and here are three concerning stats that should make India worry about his batting in ODIs.

#3 Jadeja has hit only 1 six in ODIs in 2023

Ravindra Jadeja during the 3rd ODI vs. Australia [Getty Images]

Six-hitting abilities have now become a pre-requisite in white-ball cricket, especially for middle- and lower-order batters. However, it is startling to know that one of India's premier all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja, has only hit one six in one-day internationals this year.

Moreover, his only ODI six this year came in the recent third ODI against Australia when he hit Tanveer Sangha for a maximum in the 49th over before getting out on the very next ball.

Expand Tweet

Given the fact that Jadeja usually bats lower down the order when it is necessary to put pressure on the bowlers, this is a quite concerning stat.

#2 Jadeja has struck at a rate of 77.37 in ODIs since 2020

Ravindra Jadeja disappointed after getting dismissed [Getty Images]

It is not a surprise anymore that Jadeja has failed to make his mark with the bat in the 50-over format for some time now. Since 2020, he has made only 448 runs across 21 ODI innings. Sadly, he has struck at a poor rate of 77.37 in those innings for India.

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that Jadeja's strike rate of 77.37 has been the worst among Indian players who have scored over 150 ODI runs since the start of 2020.

#1 Jadeja scored his last ODI fifty in India more than 10 years ago

Ravindra Jadeja getting bowled vs AUS [Getty Images]

It might come as a shock to many but it has been 10 years, 8 months, and 24 days since Ravindra Jadeja hit his last one-day international half-century in India.

The left-hander has struck only two ODI half-centuries for India at home. His second and last ODI fifty at home came way back in January of 2013 when he scored 61* during India's 127-run win over England in Kochi.

Jadeja, who likes pace on the bat, has largely struggled in the Indian conditions in the white-ball format. However, he needs to up his game and bring effectiveness to his batting during the upcoming showpiece ICC event.