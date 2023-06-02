3 Steve Smith records that might never be broken

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith is considered one of the greatest and most accomplished cricketers, boasting numerous records and stellar numbers in his career.

The man from New South Wales, who started his career as a leg spinner, has transformed into one of the best batters in cricketing history. Since making his debut for Australia in 2010, the 34-year-old has played over 300 International games across formats, including close to 100 Tests.

Smith boasts incredible numbers, averaging a sensational 59.80 in 96 Tests and a stellar 44.49 in 142 ODIs. He has also amassed a staggering 30 Test centuries (12th all-time) and 12 ODI centuries in his illustrious career.

The Australian was a vital cog in Australia's 2015 ODI World Cup triumph, scoring the winning boundary and their T20 World Cup victory in 2021. Over the past decade, Steve Smith has become part of a 'Big Four' along with Virat Kohli, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson, all of whom have dominated the batting records.

With a crucial six tests coming up in England for Australia against India in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against India followed by the Ashes against England, Smtih will look to reassert his dominance on the world stage in Test cricket.

As he turns 34 today (June 2), let us look at three Steve Smith records that might never be broken.

#1 Steve Smith is the fastest to 8,000 Test runs

Steve Smith holds the record for the fastest batter to reach 8,000 runs in Test cricket history. The star batter achieved this landmark in the final test of the three-match series against Pakistan in Lahore in March of 2022.

Smith took only 85 matches and 151 innings to reach the milestone, overtaking Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara who reached the landmark in 91 games and 152 innings.

With a Test average of 59.80, the right-hander boasts the highest batting average among those with 8,000 career Test runs. Smith also has the second-highest Test batting rating all-time in the ICC rankings with 947 points. He is behind only Sir Donald Bradman (961 points).

Considering there have been fewer than 40 players in the long history of Test cricket to have even scored over 8,000 Test runs, the possibility of Smith's record being broken is slim, considering the combination of consistency and longevity required.

#2 Steve Smith is the only batter to score four consecutive half-centuries in ODI World Cup knockouts

Smith's brilliant century led Australia to victory in the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup.

Steve Smith has become renowned as a big-match player thanks to his unimpeachable record of scoring four consecutive half-centuries in ODI World Cup Knockout games. He scored a sensational 65 off 69 deliveries in the quarterfinal clash against Pakistan in the 2015 World Cup to lead Australia to a six-wicket victory.

Smith followed that up with one of the best centuries in a World Cup knockout game, scoring 105 off 93 balls in the semi-final against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The 34-year-old capped off his incredible run in the 2015 World Cup with a crucial unbeaten 56 off 71 deliveries in the final against New Zealand. This remarkable knock led Australia to a tricky run chase of 184 on a difficult pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Smith ended the World Cup with 402 runs at an average of 67, helping Australia win their fifth ODI World Cup.

Four years later, the Australian Great was at it again, scoring an impressive 85 off 119 balls in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals to bail the team out of trouble against the eventual champions England at Edgbaston.

Smith became the only batter after Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar to record four 50+ scores in ODI World Cup knockout games.

His feat of being the only batter to score four consecutive half-centuries in World Cup Knockouts will be virtually impossible to beat, considering the elevated pressure of the stage.

#3 Steve Smith has the most consecutive half-centuries against any opposition in Tests

Steve Smith put on one of the best displays of batting in Ashes 2019

Steve Smith is also the only batter in the history of Test cricket to register ten consecutive 50+ scores against a single opposition. The Australian achieved this incredible feat from the third Test of the 2017-18 Ashes till the final Test of the 2019 Ashes against England.

During this period, Smith also made two double centuries and three tons as he helped Australia win the home Ashes series in 2017-18 by a score of 4-0 and then retain the Ashes with a drawn series in England.

He was named the Player of the Series in both series, totaling 1,461 runs in 14 innings at an average of over 100 runs per innings.

