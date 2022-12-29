3 takeaways from India's squad for the Women's T20 World Cup 2023

The squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa was announced on Wednesday, December 28, by the All-India Women's Senior Selection Committee. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Women in Blue as they begin their quest for a maiden world title come February.

The squad was picked along expected lines with three reserve players also named. The Women in Blue are set to play a tri-series in the Rainbow Nation that will also feature the West Indies in the build-up to the marquee event.

Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh will not be a part of that tri-series, given that they will be representing India at the inaugural ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup at the same time. Sushma Verma and Amanjot Kaur will replace them, with the squad including three reserves in Meghna Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana and Sneh Rana.

India are placed in Group B alongside England, Ireland, Pakistan and the West Indies for the Women's T20 World Cup. They begin their campaign against their sub-continental rivals Pakistan at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on February 12.

On that note, let's look at three key takeaways from the touring contingent for the event:

#1 The return of Shikha Pandey

Nothing stands out more than the return of Shikha Pandey to the national setup. It's been tough to put a finger down to the bowling all-rounder's year-long exile from the Indian setup post the tour of Australia last year. More so, after she produced that gem of a delivery to castle Alyssa Healy.

Better late than never is what some would say as she makes her way back for the Women's T20 World Cup. With Renuka Singh Thakur having a breakout year and Anjali Sarvani offering left-arm variety, Pandey's experience is the ideal complement that rounds off the bowling attack.

If Pooja Vastrakar passes fit, it remains to be seen if Pandey makes the starting XI. Having said that, her ability to swing the willow also works in her favor and her return is a massive shot in the arm for India ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup.

#2 Pooja Vastrakar selected subject to fitness

All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has cast herself as a pivotal cog in the Indian setup. Apart from her canny variations with the ball and the ability to bowl yorkers at the death, she lends much-needed depth on the batting front as well.

An injury kept her out of the T20I series against Australia and the BCCI release specifies that her selection for the Women's T20 World Cup is subject to fitness. While she has been named in the 15-member squad, she faces a race against time to make the cut.

Opener Sabbhineni Meghana, seamer Meghna Singh and all-rounder Sneh Rana are on the list of standbys. One of them could slot into the main squad should Vastrakar not make it on time. India will hope that she passes fit soon, however, given how huge a role she has to play.

#3 India's batting lineup wears a settled look

A top five of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet and Richa Ghosh is as good as they come for the Women in Blue. Despite Rodrigues not playing the final T20I against Australia, she should slot in at number 3 at the Women's T20 World Cup.

With Deepti Sharma showing an improved hitting range in the death overs, it is a well-rounded batting unit to be able to call upon. An aggressive approach is what they followed against the Australians and if they are to clinch glory in South Africa, that has to be their modus operandi.

Can India go all the way and bag their maiden Women's T20 World Cup title? Let us know in the comments section below!

