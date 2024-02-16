3 talking points from Day 2 of the 3rd IND vs ENG Test ft. Ben Duckett's stunning century

Opener Ben Duckett stole the show on Day 2 of the third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot as he raced away to a sensational century.

Duckett scored the third-fastest Test ton by a visiting batter on Indian soil, reaching the landmark in just 88 balls. On the back of his stellar hundred, England reached a commanding 207/2 at the close of play and now trail the home side by 238 runs.

It was a day characterized by plenty of action, with some notable milestones being reached and a certain debutant making an impression. Both teams have all to play for heading into the third day's play.

On that note, here are three talking points from Day 2 of the third Test between India and England.

#3 Ben Duckett stole the show in England's response

Ben Duckett in action: India v England - 3rd Test Match: Day Two

India would've been reasonably happy with reaching 445 in their first innings, with Jasprit Bumrah contributing some handy runs in a last-wicket partnership with Mohammed Siraj. However, the rest of the day went horribly for the hosts, largely due to Ben Duckett's scintillating century.

Duckett started off positively, dominating strike and picking off boundaries at will on both sides of the wicket. He was severe on pace and even more aggressive against spin as he swept and reverse-swept with relentless accuracy. The opener found every gap that existed on either side of the wicket, striking 21 fours and two sixes.

Duckett had shown promise in the first two Tests, but he hadn't been able to convert his starts into centuries. This time around, on a flat deck in Rajkot, he was simply brilliant.

#2 Dhruv Jurel came close to passing the eye test

Dhruv Jurel and R Ashwin put on a partnership: India v England - 3rd Test Match: Day Two

Batting for the first time in Test cricket, Dhruv Jurel needed to get stuck in after India lost Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in the opening minutes of the first session. Without much first-class experience to bank on, the youngster put on a decent partnership with R Ashwin.

Jurel was assured in defense, lunging forward to block good deliveries out and not being perturbed when beaten. He struck two clever sixes and rotated strike calmly to take India to a decent first-innings score. The keeper-batter was eventually dismissed while batting with the tail, but it's safe to say that he came very close to passing the eye test.

Jurel already seems to be an upgrade on KS Bharat, just one innings into his Test career.

#1 Ashwin finally scales Mount 500

Ashwin celebrates his 500th Test wicket: India v England - 3rd Test Match: Day Two

After Duckett raced away to a half-century, India needed to find a breakthrough from somewhere. Rohit Sharma turned to Ashwin, arguably way too late, and the spinner delivered by having Zak Crawley caught at short fine leg.

It marked not just India's first breakthrough of the Test but also Ashwin's 500th in the format. The milestone eluded him in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, but the veteran didn't have to wait long in Rajkot.

Speaking after the game, Ashwin said:

"It has been quite a long journey. I'd like to dedicate the 500th wicket to my father. He has been through the thick and thing of everything. I've been through in my life... he has been a constant support for me. 500 wickets is done and dusted now. We've got a game hanging in the balance."

Ashwin will have a massive role to play on Day 3, with the hosts being devoid of inspiration for the most part of England's response.

