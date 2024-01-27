3 talking points from Day 3 of the 1st IND vs ENG Test ft. Ollie Pope's epic century

Most red-ball contests between two world-class sides generally swing back and forth, and the ongoing third Test between India and England has proven to be no different.

Even though India were in a commanding position at Stumps on Day 2, with a lead of 175 runs, they were unable to further their advantage. By the end of the third day's play, the visitors managed to worm themselves back into the contest and currently boast a lead of 126 runs with four wickets to spare.

On that note, here are three talking points from Day 3 of the first Test between India and England.

#3 India's tail didn't wag

Axar Patel looks to clear the boundary: India v England - 1st Test Match: Day Two

India had two set batters at the crease to start Day 3 and seemed all set to give themselves a massive first-innings lead. However, they couldn't add too many runs to their total, with the tail strangely refusing to wag.

Ravindra Jadeja was on the wrong end of a touch-and-go LBW call, and even a review didn't save him. Jasprit Bumrah lasted just one ball, and the less said about the technique of his attempted forward defense, the better.

In the very next over, Axar Patel was castled by one that kept low as India got bowled out for 436. They added just 15 runs to their overnight total, something which greatly affected their control over the Test.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah proved why he's the best in the world

Jasprit Bumrah chats with his teammates: India v England - 1st Test Match: Day Three

As Ben Duckett broomed his way to a few boundaries, India needed something special to wrestle control of the contest once again on Day 3. They turned to the main man, Jasprit Bumrah, to produce something out of the ordinary.

And boy, did Bumrah deliver! In an astonishing spell of reverse-swing bowling, the ace spearhead sent down a few booming inswingers to Duckett. The first one cannoned into his pads, and India decided not to review a call that would've gone in their favor.

It didn't matter, though, as Bumrah soon rattled the English opener's stumps, sending them cartwheeling. The fast bowler went on to trap Joe Root in front with another one that tailed back in, this time to the right-hander.

It was a truly special spell, one that could've yielded even more returns with a little bit of luck. What a bowler!

#1 Ollie Pope banished his first-innings demons to come up with all-timer of a knock

Ollie Pope plays a square drive: India v England - 1st Test Match: Day Three

Ollie Pope lasted just 11 balls in the first innings of the Hyderabad Test, and anyone who watched those 11 balls wouldn't have been criticized for believing that he wouldn't make an impression in the second essay. Pope had been edgy, and his technique of prodding and swishing didn't inspire any confidence.

However, Pope turned things around - and then some - on Day 3. Again, he didn't start too convincingly, but once he got his eye in, his class started to show. The England No. 3 was much more compact in his defense and knew exactly when to play his shots.

Pope found gaps on both sides of the wicket at will, bringing out the reverse-sweep among a series of innovative strokes. He kept going even as a few wickets fell at the other end, ending the day on an incredible unbeaten 148.

Pope's knock has almost single-handedly given England a way back into the Test, and it remains to be seen if he can continue in the same vein on Day 4.

