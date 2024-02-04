3 talking points from Day 3 of the 2nd IND vs ENG Test ft. India's disappointing batting display

The second Test between India and England witnessed another gripping day of action in Visakhapatnam as the visitors reached 67/1 by Stumps, needing a further 332 runs to pull off an unprecedented victory.

The hosts' batting managed only 255 in the second innings, with just two batters crossing the 30-run mark. Set a target of 399 to go 2-0 ahead in the five-match series, England played positive cricket - as they always do - but lost Ben Duckett in the dying embers of the third session.

On that note, here are three talking points from Day 3 of the second Test between India and England.

#3 India didn't cover themselves in glory with the bat

Shreyas Iyer endured another failure: India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Three

At Stumps on Day 2, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal were still batting, meaning that India had all 10 wickets intact. With the pitch behaving fairly truly, they had an excellent chance to put the game beyond England's reach.

However, India turned in a disappointing batting display to amass just 255 in their second innings. Shubman Gill's 104 was the standout knock, and Axar Patel's 45 was the only other score of 30 or more in the essay. It was another case of plenty of starts not being converted.

To make matters worse, the dismissals of the Indian batters weren't pretty. Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat and Kuldeep Yadav fell victim to attacking strokes, while others exercised poor judgement at key junctures.

The ruthlessness the Indian team usually displays at home has been sorely lacking in the series so far.

#2 Shubman Gill got some much-needed runs under his belt

Shubman Gill sweeps: India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Three

After surviving a tight LBW call, Shubman Gill needed to dig in and make a big one. The No. 3 batter struggled in the opening stages of Day 3 but came into his own as the sessions progressed to salvage his place in the Test side.

Gill was assured in defence and used his feet well to pick off singles. He picked the right balls to attack, striking 11 fours and two sixes in his 147-ball century, which anchored the Indian innings while also giving them some runs to bowl at.

Gill was eventually dismissed by an ill-advised reverse-sweep, but he managed to get some much-needed runs under his belt to break a prolonged streak of low scores.

#1 Zak Crawley, England's star of the first innings, is still at the crease

Zak Crawley will hold the key on Day 4: India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Three

India would've hoped to make more inroads in the final session of Day 3, but one was all they could manage. Zak Crawley, who top-scored for England in the first innings, went into Stumps on an unbeaten 29.

Crawley wasn't as attacking as he usually is, knowing that there wasn't much in the wicket for the bowlers. He only went after the loose deliveries he got and was more than happy to solidly defend most balls that came his way. The 26-year-old has been in a real purple patch of late, and the manner in which he negotiated the final passage of play, as well as the first innings, would put some concern in the home side's minds.

Crawley has the ability to take the game away from the opposition, especially if there isn't much in the pitch. The opening batter will hold the key for England on Day 4, and India will need to have their plans ready if they want to thwart him.

