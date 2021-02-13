3 Teams that can target Shakib Al Hasan in IPL 2021 Auction

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan recently made a comeback after serving a ban for not reporting multiple corrupt approaches from an Indian bookmaker. A base price of Rs 2 crore has been set for the player in the IPL 2021 Auction and many franchises would be eager to have him in their sides.

Shakib needs no introduction as he has multiple records to his name in international cricket. He has over 1200 runs in T20 cricket with a total of 92 wickets. The left-arm orthodox bowler can bowl some miserly and exceptional spells for his franchise, which is a big plus for any team.

Having Shakib on your side means you have one of the biggest weapons in your arsenal. He can be flexible with the willow right from the top order to the middle order and also he gives his quota of four overs with the ball in the crucial middle overs. What's more interesting is he can even be a live wire on the field.

With all teams having at least one overseas option left to be picked during the IPL auction, we can expect a bidding war to happen for the Bangladesh all-rounder. Particularly, these three teams might bid more than expected for the top-class allrounder.

3 Teams that might target Shakib Al Hasan in IPL 2021 Auction

1. Rajasthan Royals

The Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson, have three overseas slots left with a remaining purse of 34.85 crore going into the IPL auction. RR surprised everyone by releasing Steve Smith and that opened up a big void in the middle order for the franchise.

Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are the biggest assets for the Rajasthan-based franchise as of now. They will definitely look forward to adding an overseas all-rounder who can bat in the middle order and bowl his quota of four overs. For the RR, only Archer remained an impressive bowler the previous season.

If Shakib joins hands with Archer in the bowling department for RR, it would be great to see some economic spells from the duo. Shakib can even take up the No. 3 batting slot where he is highly comfortable with the willow. With Samson opening batting alongside Buttler, RR can form a top-class top order in IPL 2021.

2. Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings have only one overseas slot available for the upcoming IPL auction and the team management led by Stephen Fleming will surely make some interesting choices going into D-day. MS Dhoni's CSK would definitely consider having Shakib in their auction plan.

Shakib can be a backup option for Ravindra Jadeja and he can bat in the top order for the franchise if need arises. CSK has Rs. 22.90 crore purse remaining and might shell out some amount for the Bangladesh all-rounder to grab him. Though there will be a lot of competition for the left arm spinner, CSK will try their best to bag him.

Veteran spinners Harbhajan Singh and Piyush Chawla were anyway released by the franchise and so they will be looking to add an experienced spin option to their side, as the Chepauk pitch assists spinners a lot. Shakib, apart from batting and bowling, can also give his best in the fielding department as well.

3. Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab are known for making rapid changes to their side and they are no different this year as well. KXIP has the biggest purse left going into the auction with Rs. 53.20 crore. They have most of the overseas slots (5) left to be filled as well. Preity Zinta's franchise will look forward to making some interesting bids in the IPL auction.

The Punjab franchise doesn't have any experienced spinners in their ranks and this would tempt them to go for an experienced option in Shakib Al Hasan. The all-rounder can add depth to both batting and bowling departments of KXIP. The franchise has always lacked proper middle-order batsmen and Shakib can fill that void.

Shakib can even guide a new leader like KL Rahul with his leadership experience. Shakib has 59 wickets in 62 IPL innings and his vast experience would largely help KXIP in bagging their maiden IPL title.