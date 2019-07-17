3 teams that lost two consecutive World Cup Finals

Vishal Singh
154 // 17 Jul 2019, 13:22 IST

New Zealand v England - ICC Cricket World Cup Final 2019

The Cricket World Cup has gained incredible popularity over the last couple of decades. The limited-overs edition of the game has changed drastically for the players as well as the audience. The balance of the game has tilted towards the batsmen with the advent of fielding restrictions and reduced size of the boundaries. However, the current edition of the tournament has been an exception to what was anticipated. The bowlers have been able to showcase numerous spellbinding performances overshadowing their batting counterparts.

The inventors of the game have finally managed to bag a World Cup Trophy, in the 12th edition of the tournament. Lifting the coveted trophy is certainly the most pleasing feeling for any cricket playing nation across the globe. On the contrary, though, being on the losing side of a World Cup final is something that every competing nation in the tournament wishes to avoid.

Here are three teams which made it to two consecutive World Cup finals but unfortunately ended up on the losing side on both the occasions, despite of their extraordinary performances.

#3 England (1987 &1992)

Pakistan captain Imran Khan celebrates 1992 Cricket World Cup Final Win

The game of cricket originated in England. Surprisingly, though, the inventors were only able to lift their first World Cup trophy after a long wait of 44 Years.

The English cricket team has always been one of the most balanced teams in the One-Day international version of the game. The side made it to the semi-finals on five consecutive occasions in the first five editions of the tournament (1975, 1979, 1983, 1987 and 1992), but couldn't land the trophy.

Moreover, the English team has also made it to the final of the tournament on two consecutive occasions (1987 and 1992), unfortunately ending up on the losing side in both of them. Interestingly, they lost the 1987 edition final to their arch-rivals Australia by a small margin of 7 runs.

