Cricket World Cup History: 3 teams that played in the tournament just once

Dhruvo Das
29 May 2019

Australia vs Namibia

The cricketing world's wait is almost over as the ICC World Cup 2019 is all set to begin on 30th May. The tournament will take place in England and Wales, with 10 nations from all over the globe competing for the coveted trophy.

20 countries have participated in the past 11 editions of the tournament. Some of these countries, however, couldn't make a mark in the tournament and faded away after just one appearance.

Here, we take a look at three teams that were part of the World Cup in just one edition:

#1 Bermuda

Dwayne Leverock pulled off a spectacular catch to dismiss Robin Uthappa

Bermuda finished 4th in the 2005 ICC Trophy, thus qualifying for their first and only World Cup in 2007. They were drawn in the same group as India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. However, they lost all their matches and were unable to make it to the Super 8 stage.

In their first match, Sri Lanka set them a target of 322 on the back of some stellar performances by Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara. Farveez Maharoof took 4 for 23 and Bermuda were all out for a meagre 78, thus losing the match by 243 runs.

They met 2003 World Cup finalists India in their next encounter. Bermuda won the toss and opted to bowl, and what followed was absolute carnage by the Indian batsmen. Virender Sehwag's magnificent century and some brilliant performances from Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh took India to a mammoth total of 413.

Both Ajit Agarkar and Anil Kumble picked up 3 wickets each as Bermuda were bundled out for 156. However, the highlight of the match was Dwayne Leverock's exceptional catch to dismiss Robin Uthappa.

Bermuda failed to make an impact in their last match as well as they lost to Bangladesh by 7 wickets.

