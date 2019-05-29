×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cricket World Cup History: 3 teams that played in the tournament just once

Dhruvo Das
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
916   //    29 May 2019, 16:15 IST

Australia vs Namibia
Australia vs Namibia

The cricketing world's wait is almost over as the ICC World Cup 2019 is all set to begin on 30th May. The tournament will take place in England and Wales, with 10 nations from all over the globe competing for the coveted trophy.

20 countries have participated in the past 11 editions of the tournament. Some of these countries, however, couldn't make a mark in the tournament and faded away after just one appearance.

Here, we take a look at three teams that were part of the World Cup in just one edition:

#1 Bermuda

Dwayne Leverock pulled off a spectacular catch to dismiss Robin Uthappa
Dwayne Leverock pulled off a spectacular catch to dismiss Robin Uthappa

Bermuda finished 4th in the 2005 ICC Trophy, thus qualifying for their first and only World Cup in 2007. They were drawn in the same group as India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. However, they lost all their matches and were unable to make it to the Super 8 stage.

In their first match, Sri Lanka set them a target of 322 on the back of some stellar performances by Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara. Farveez Maharoof took 4 for 23 and Bermuda were all out for a meagre 78, thus losing the match by 243 runs.

They met 2003 World Cup finalists India in their next encounter. Bermuda won the toss and opted to bowl, and what followed was absolute carnage by the Indian batsmen. Virender Sehwag's magnificent century and some brilliant performances from Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh took India to a mammoth total of 413.

Both Ajit Agarkar and Anil Kumble picked up 3 wickets each as Bermuda were bundled out for 156. However, the highlight of the match was Dwayne Leverock's exceptional catch to dismiss Robin Uthappa.

Bermuda failed to make an impact in their last match as well as they lost to Bangladesh by 7 wickets.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Namibia Cricket
Advertisement
4 teams who have lost all their matches in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 teams you might not know who played the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Cricket News: History made in Namibia as a female umpire officiates a men's ODI match
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 3 times the host nation won the tournament
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: The greatest XI that never won the World cup
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Top 5 bowling figures in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: The X-Factor for each  team in the tournament
RELATED STORY
CWC History: Top 3 daring decisions in the tournament that worked wonders
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 3 surprising records held by Indians in the tournament history
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: The greatest Indian ODI XI that never won the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us