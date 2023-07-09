The third Ashes Test between England and Australia at Headingley in Leeds continues to enthral cricket fans all over the world.

Going into Day 4, the hosts need 224 runs to keep their hopes alive in the Ashes 2023. The Aussies, on the other hand, need to pick up all 10 English wickets to go 3-0 up in the five-match series and win the Ashes for the first time since 2001 on English soil.

The Test is evenly poised and on a wicket assisting bowlers, Australia will fancy their chances to run through the English batting lineup.

Here is a look at three things Australia will need to concentrate on the penultimate day of the third Ashes Test:

#1 Make use of Todd Murphy in the fourth innings

Todd Murphy could play a vital role for Australia on day 4 of the ongoing Test.

While pace bowlers have enjoyed bowling at the Headingley in the ongoing Test, one cannot ignore the importance of spinners especially in the fourth innings of a Test. Nathan Lyon's absence has opened doors for Todd Murphy to make his mark in Ashes cricket.

Murphy picked up the wicket of Ben Stokes in the first innings, his first Ashes wicket. He bowled just 7.3 overs in the said innings. However, his bowling could be a crucial factor going into the fourth innings.

The pitch assisted Moeen Ali in the third innings of the Test and he got the better of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. The two dismissals tilted the game in England's favor on Day 2.

Murphy is an unknown commodity for most of the English batters and that could be the off-spinner's advantage. He bowled well in India earlier this year and picked up the prized wicket of Virat Kohli on four occasions.

Pat Cummins must ensure that Murphy is not under-bowled and give him enough overs to get into his groove.

#2 Dismiss Ben Stokes early

Ben Stokes averages 117.5 with the bat in the last two Ashes innings.

Ben Stokes has been in incredible batting form in the last two innings he has batted against Australia, averaging a staggering 117.5.

He almost got England over the line in the Lord's Test when he scored a brilliant 155 in the second innings. He followed it up with a vital innings of 80 in the first innings of the ongoing Test that reduced England's deficit.

Stokes is a master, especially in the fourth innings of the Test and it was on this very ground that the now English captain single-handedly won a Test against Australia by scoring an unbeaten 135.

The visitors will understand the importance of the wicket of Stokes early in his innings. If the all-rounder gets his eye in, he is one of the best finishers in red-ball cricket and could take England over the finishing line in a jiffy.

In the 2021-2022 Ashes series that was played in Australia, Mitchell Starc tasted success against Stokes and dismissed him thrice before he was set. Pat Cummings also dismissed Stokes twice at Brisbane before he got his eye in.

Strategically, Cummins should bowl himself and Starc when Stokes comes out to bat as he is vulnerable then. If the Aussies can dislodge the English skipper early, their chances of winning the third Test and the series could rise substantially.

#3 Scott Boland should be given an opportunity to bowl against England top order

Scott Boland has picked up 20 wickets against England in his brief Test career.

Scott Boland boasts an incredible Test record against England. Though he was wicketless in the first innings of the ongoing Test, he has picked up 20 Test wickets in the four Tests he played against England before the Headingley Test.

He tasted success against the English top-order in the past. Boland dismissed Zak Crawley twice in the first Test at Edgbaston a few days back. Overall, he has dismissed the English opener thrice in Test cricket.

Boland has also tasted success against Joe Root, England's run machine in Test cricket dismissing him on three occasions.

Boland is a stump-to-stump bowler who is accurate with his line and length and could lead to the downfall of the English top order.

If Boland can get a couple of wickets with the new ball, the stage will be set for the likes of Strarc, Cummins and Murphy to get through the remaining English batters and help Australia take an unassailable 3-0 lead.

