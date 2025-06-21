3 things England need to do right to bounce back on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test ft. Chris Woakes

England endured a forgettable start to the marquee five-Test series against a Young Indian team on home soil. Winning the toss and bowling first on the opening day of the first Test in Leeds, the hosts saw the Indian batters make merry against their toothless bowling attack.

The visitors finished Day 1 on a formidable 359/3 in 85 overs, leaving skipper Ben Stokes possibly second-guessing his decision at the toss. Apart from a five-minute period where they picked up two quick wickets to reduce India to 92/2, the home side seemed clueless the rest of the way.

Yet, all is not lost for the hosts, who have never lost a Test series at home since Stokes took over as captain in 2022. England have found ways to win Test matches at Leeds over the past decade despite often being behind the eight-ball. However, for them to turn things around again, winning Day 2 becomes a non-negotiable.

On that note, here are three things England must do to stage a comeback on the second day of the opening Test against India.

#1 Chris Woakes must make the second new ball count to kickstart England's comeback

Chris Woakes must turn on the heat with the second new ball [Credit: Getty]

England were badly stung by an uncharacteristic bowling performance from veteran pacer Chris Woakes on the opening day. Renowned for his ability to make the Dukes ball talk in English conditions, the 36-year-old was shockingly off-color with figures of 0/89 in 19 overs.

Assuming similar overhead conditions (bright sunshine), the new ball is England's only hope to dent India's rampaging batting display.

Woakes boasts an impeccable bowling record in home Tests, with 137 wickets at an average of 22.24. He was England's star bowler the last time India played a Test in the UK in 2022, with match figures of 7/138.

The hosts will be desperate for their spearhead to strike two or three times upfront with the second new ball only five overs old. The Test match will suddenly look different if India are reduced to 400/6 in the first session, given the excellent batting conditions at the venue as the game progresses.

With Brydon Carse and skipper Stokes looking threatening at different parts on Day 1, a brilliant spell from Woakes could spark a massive turnaround in the hosts' fortunes.

#2 Control India's scoring rate with the Leeds history in mind

England must stay in the contest for another potential Ben Stokes fourth-innings miracle [Credit: Getty]

Leeds is a one-off among Test venues, considering its history of fourth-innings run-chases. Teams bowling first have won the last six Tests here, thanks to the improving batting conditions by the day.

Even the West Indies chased down 322 comfortably with only five wickets lost on Day 5 at Leeds in 2017. And who will ever forget Ben Stokes' heroic 135* to help England chase down 359 in the 2019 Ashes?

They also chased down 296 and 254 against New Zealand and Australia in their last two Tests in Leeds in 2022 and 2023. Furthermore, the batting averages in the first three innings of a Test at Leeds are under 30, while the fourth innings average shoots up to over 51.

Thus, England will have to remind themselves that anything is possible in the final innings, especially knowing the number of times they have pulled off fourth-innings chases. Yet, to ensure a win is possible until the final innings, they must keep a lid on India's scoring rate should they lack penetration in the first session on Day 2.

Given that the Indian batters are natural strokemakers, the lack of easy runs could result in them throwing their wicket away. In the modern era of attacking batting in Tests, controlling the flow of runs is just as important as picking up wickets.

Stokes and his men should remember the history of run-chases at this ground and keep India's scoring rate in check in the hope of grabbing wickets through control. They can ill-afford to go wicket-searching and concede runs like they did for most of Day 1.

#3 Batters must remember the lose-lose situation for Day 2

The England openers should consider a more watchful approach against the new ball [Credit: Getty]

Even the most optimistic England fan will agree that their best-case scenario on Day 2 will see them bat for a maximum of two sessions, if not fewer. Should the hosts produce a brilliant bowling performance and bowl India out in a session and a half, their batters will still not be able to wrestle the advantage enough by the close of play on the second day.

A dream day for England would be bowling India out for 450 and batting their way to 250/2 at stumps. While that would leave the game on level terms, the hosts must factor in the wrong side of the equation.

Even if the same 450 for India is assumed, with England possibly having 45 overs of batting on Day 2, the chances of them losing the Test are higher. By adopting the Bazball approach of an all-out attack against the new ball, the home side could be five or six down by stumps.

It could negate all the benefits of batting last and all but seal their hopes of pulling off a famous win. Thus, the English batters must be realistic in their approach by mixing caution and aggression on Day 2 and potentially seize control of the contest against a tiring Indian attack the following day.

