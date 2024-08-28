3 things to expect from Jay Shah as ICC chief

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah was elected as the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, August 27. He will replace Greg Barclay and assume charge from December 1 after his unopposed election due to no other nominations filed.

At 35, Jay Shah becomes the youngest to become ICC chairman with a three-year term and an option to extend for another three years. The ICC said in a statement:

"Shah's election marks a new chapter for the ICC as it seeks to expand the game's reach and continue its evolution on the global stage."

Shah began his administrative journey at the district and state levels in 2009 before becoming the joint secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association in 2013. He finally took over as the BCCI secretary in 2019, with India achieving remarkable success during his tenure, including the triumph at the recent T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

As Jay Shah gets set to take over the most important mantle of ICC chief in another three months, here are three things we can expect from him during his term.

#1 Prioritizing Test Cricket

The World Test Championship could see a few innovations under Jay Shah [Credit: Getty]

Jay Shah's appointment as the ICC chairman promised a potential return of Test cricket as the sport's cornerstone. There has been growing worry about the dwindling interest in the longest format in the wake of the T20 Leagues and the Hundred.

Recent reports suggested an initiative from the Cricket Australia with support from the BCCI and ECB to introduce a dedicated fund for Test cricket. Rest assured, Shah will undoubtedly prioritize the same to popularize the red-ball format, especially among the smaller nations.

He spoke about the importance of Test cricket upon his election as ICC chief and said:

"While the T20 is a naturally exciting format, it is equally important that Test cricket remains a priority for everyone as it forms the bedrock of our game. We must see to it that cricketers are driven to the longer format and our efforts will be channelised towards this goal."

The World Test Championship (WTC) since 2019 as a two-year cycle has helped Tests gain context but the excitement often dies down in the second half once there are only a few teams in contention for a top-two finish.

Shah could add more innovations and enhance the importance of each bilateral Test series - from its consequences to the WTC or even through monetary methods.

The Day-Night Tests have evoked mixed reactions from the players due to the issues with the pink ball. Shah could form a plan of action to possibly save the traditional aspects of the format while increasing Day-Night Tests that naturally draw more crowds and TV audiences.

The 35-year-old could also work his magic to increase Women's Test matches, considering the players voicing their desire to play more red-ball games. For context, 2023 saw only three Tests involving India, Australia, and England.

This year has been no different with only two Tests played thus far with an unpromising pipeline over the next few years despite players and fans wanting more.

#2 Globalization of the sport

Cricket will be back at the Olympics for the first time in over 120 years in 2028 [Credit: Getty]

One of Jay Shah's first statements after being appointed ICC chairman was about further globalizing the sport. With cricket finally set to feature in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the newly-appointed ICC chief must make it memorable for everyone involved to ensure the sustenance of the sport in the biggest global event.

"I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalise cricket. With cricket poised to make its historic debut at the Olympics in 2028, we stand at the precipice of a transformative era. This juncture is not merely a milestone, it’s a clarion call for all of us involved in this magnificent sport," said Shah.

The 2024 T20 World Cup, as disappointing as several aspects were, saw 20 teams play in the tournament, thus enhancing global viewership. With the subsequent edition likely to continue on the same path, Shah will undoubtedly ponder ways to incorporate other nations and how to make more teams competitive.

#3 ICC and other big events should achieve stratospheric heights

The 2024 T20 World Cup met with negative responses from most stakeholders involved [Credit: Getty]

Cricket is at such an important stage in its evolution and growth with the participation of several nations in ICC events, that act as a barometer for the 2028 Olympics.

While the most recent T20 World Cup saw 20 teams participating, the rather lop-sided games and other nagging issues like the pitches in the USA and overshooting of budgets made it a forgettable event. The disappointing staging of the tournament had one of ICC's prominent broadcasters, Star, seeking renegotiation of the confirmed deal until 2027.

Jay Shah has historically shown himself to be a master at conducting Mega Events, none more so than navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic to host the 2020 and 2021 IPLs.

He also ensured that the 2021 T20 World Cup was successfully staged in the UAE, with BCCI still retaining hosting rights. And the 2023 ODI World Cup in India with him as BCCI secretary remains the most successful World Cup ever.

Shah should attempt to dissect the root cause of the poorly run 2024 T20 World Cup to ensure future ICC events achieve incredible heights for all the concerned stakeholders.

