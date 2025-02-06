3 things to look forward to in the 1st India vs England ODI ft. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

The first ODI between India and England is all set to take place in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The contest will be the opening game of a three-match series, both teams' final assignment ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

India have named a strong squad for the assignment that features a couple of returning players. They haven't played much ODI cricket since the 2023 World Cup, but this calendar promises to be different, with tons of 50-over matches lined up. An exciting series between two of the best white-ball sides in the world beckons.

India’s squad for the ODI series against England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Trending

On that note, here are three things to look forward to in the first ODI between India and England.

#3 Can Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli separate ODIs from the other two formats?

India v Australia: Final - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 - Source: Getty

Retired from T20Is and woefully out of form in Tests, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will hope that they remain at the top of their game in ODIs. The senior batters aren't getting any younger, and while their 50-over records haven't taken a hit yet, there are certainly concerns over whether they can deliver for the team in the Champions Trophy.

Rohit and Kohli were two of India's best performers in the 2023 World Cup, where they fell to Australia in the final. They will need to strike the right balance against England and hopefully carry some runs and confidence into the marquee ICC event. If they fail even in one game, voices will no doubt be raised.

#2 How is Gautam Gambhir, the ODI coach?

India v England - 3rd T20I - Source: Getty

The last time India played an ODI series, they were soundly beaten 2-0 by Sri Lanka. In that rubber, the Men in Blue made a host of questionable decisions, including bizarre batting orders and suspect role assignment.

Gautam Gambhir, the T20 coach, has been one of the best in the world in the last two years. However, in the longer formats, he is yet to prove himself. After significant struggles in the Test format, Gambhir will need to silence the critics with solid performances against England as well as the Champions Trophy.

It isn't often that a coach is a talking point, but Gambhir often has all cameras on him. He likes being in the spotlight, and whether he can do justice to his reputation remains to be seen.

#1 Can Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav find form and fitness?

India v Australia: Final - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 - Source: Getty

Jasprit Bumrah might not be back yet, but Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav are. The key bowling duo, who spent a long time on the sidelines, have made it back in time for the Champions Trophy - on paper, at least.

Shami and Kuldeep are seemingly fit enough to play, but only time will reveal whether they have enough form and fitness to last the next two months. The fast bowler appeared to be slightly undercooked in the T20I series, while Kuldeep only recently completed his rehab in Bengaluru.

How Shami and Kuldeep fare will have a major impact on the team's CT hopes. As a result, their display in the first ODI against England is definitely something to look forward to.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news