3 things to look forward to in the 1st T20I between India and Australia

It might not have the high-stakes nature and fan following of the 2023 World Cup, but the upcoming five-match India vs Australia series promises to be a fun-filled one with great significance for those participating.

The first T20I will take place in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, November 23, and both India and Australia are expected to be far from full strength. Injuries and the fact that the World Cup just concluded are factors that have led to the sides naming second-string squads for the series.

Despite that, however, it's bound to be an enthralling assignment, with fresh faces guaranteed to bring a great deal of energy and entertainment along with them. A few veterans are also on the lookout to prove their detractors wrong and lead the way for the younger generation.

Here are three things to look forward to in the first T20I between India and Australia.

#3 Can Axar Patel stamp his authority on his comeback?

Axar Patel missed out on the World Cup.

After missing out on the World Cup in disappointing circumstances, Axar Patel is all set to return to the Indian side following a decent domestic campaign with Gujarat.

Axar is set to be India's frontline all-rounder against Australia. Without a pace-bowling all-rounder, the Men in Blue will need to rely on their spinners to bridge the gap between the two departments.

Ravindra Jadeja's disappointing batting form has led to concerns over him being the side's primary spin-bowling all-rounder in the T20I format, and Axar stands a real chance of upstaging his senior partner. While the 29-year-old's bowling returns have been slightly concerning, he has been splendid with the bat for the most part.

#2 Is it time for Yashasvi Jaiswal to seal his place in the senior team?

Former India U19 star Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to make an impression at the top level.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is on the cusp of becoming an Indian regular, having already notched up centuries in the Test and T20I formats. Could he have a statement series against Australia?

Jaiswal is locked in a battle with Ishan Kishan to be Ruturaj Gaikwad's opening partner in the assignment. He is likely to be preferred ahead of the keeper-batter at the top of the order after his exploits in the Asian Games.

Jaiswal is a player with immense quality. As someone who brings an exciting brand of cricket to the batting lineup, the southpaw will be watched with a lot of interest during the upcoming T20I series.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy will be in the spotlight

India will have a 13th T20I skipper in Suryakumar Yadav.

Shortly after India's disappointing loss in the final of the 2023 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav has been tasked with overseeing the side's next assignment against the same opposition.

SKY will be in the spotlight for a variety of reasons. He didn't have a great run in the World Cup with the bat, and will need to ensure that it doesn't affect his barnstorming T20I form. At the same time, the dynamic batter will need to lead a team brimming with young talent.

Suryakumar will need to be perfect with his bowling changes and role assignment, given the composition of the squad. As India's 13th T20I skipper, he will hope to continue the good work that Hardik Pandya has carried out ever since the 2022 T20 World Cup.

