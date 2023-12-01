3 things to look forward to in the 4th IND vs AUS T20I

India and Australia will square off in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday, December 1.

After the hosts took a 2-0 lead in the assignment, Australia rode on the back of a stunning Glenn Maxwell century to successfully chase down 223 off the last ball in the third T20I in Guwahati.

The series remains alive, and with one eye on the T20 World Cup, there remains plenty to play for as far as the two teams are concerned. It is last-chance saloon for the Aussies if they are to repeat what they pulled off in 2019 and script a T20I series win on Indian shores.

On that note, here three things to look forward to in the fourth T20I, particularly with a few personnel changes headlining this game.

#1 Can Australia's new entrants rise to the occasion?

Barring Travis Head, Australia's World Cup-winning men who were a part of this series have returned home. This includes the duo of Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis, who scored centuries at different stages of the series, and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

A number of exciting players, namely Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Chris Green and Ben Dwarshuis, have been flown in as replacements. And most of them, if not all, should get a go in the fourth T20I.

While they have lit up the T20 stage around the world as well as in the Big Bash League (BBL), international cricket is a different kettle of fish altogether.

Australia must win tonight to level the series and take it to a decider. With a significant chunk of experience missing, how their fringe players rise to the occasion and grab their chances to put their name in the hat for the T20 World Cup should make for interesting viewing.

#2 How will Axar Patel respond to his T20I snub?

The squads for India's tour of South Africa were announced on Thursday, but the 17-member T20I contingent did not have Axar Patel's name in it. With Ravindra Jadeja named vice-captain, it seems clear that he remains the selectors' first-choice left-arm spinning all-rounder at this point.

That comes as massive surprise when you consider the value Axar brings to the team. He has averaged 31.80 with the bat at a strike rate of 160.60 in T20Is this year, apart from a good run in the IPL for the Delhi Capitals. While his bowling has been iffy for large parts, he has shown outstanding rhythm and control over length in the ongoing series, barring the penultimate over he sent down in Guwahati.

Having missed the ODI World Cup with injury, Axar will be disappointed with his South Africa snub. Whether he turns up determined to prove a point to the selectors and potentially force them into a rethink ought to keep viewers and pundits fascinated.

#3 How does Shreyas Iyer fit in?

Having been rested for the first three T20Is, Shreyas Iyer is back for the last two games, and that too as India's vice-captain. With the vice-captain for the first part of the series, Ruturaj Gaikwad, in red-hot form, it remains to be seen how Shreyas walks into the playing XI.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Gaikwad will probably continue to open the innings, while Ishan Kishan is likely to keep wickets. This puts Tilak Varma's spot on the line, especially considering that he hasn't been summoned to bowl at all in this series.

However, replacing Tilak might force the team to potentially bat Shreyas at No. 5. It's not something he is averse to, having done so in the past in the format, but it may not optimize his skills to the fullest.

If Shreyas is to bat at No. 3, which is probably his best position, it would mean that either Kishan or Suryakumar Yadav (if not both) will need to drop down the order - again, something that isn't ideal.

What will the think-tank go ahead with in the fourth T20I? It could be an indication of what is to come as well, with Shreyas having been named to tour South Africa.

