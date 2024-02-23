3 things to look forward to in the 4th IND vs ENG Test

We have entered the business end of one of the most highly anticipated and tightly contested Test series of recent times, with India and England all set to lock horns in the fourth Test of the five-match rubber in Ranchi from Friday, February 23.

The assignment has proved to be a gripping one so far. England set the precedent by winning a tight game in Hyderabad before India tapped into their dominant nature at home to secure victories in Visakhapatnam and Rajkot. While both wins were by convincing margins, the hosts truly took it to another level with their 434-run hammering in the last Test.

Rohit Sharma and Co. now find themselves with an opportunity to hand England their first Test series defeat under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. Meanwhile, the visitors have named a strong XI and will keen on raging against the dying light, making for an excellently poised contest.

Here are three things to look forward to in the fourth Test between India and England.

#3 How will India's bowling lineup fare without Jasprit Bumrah?

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates: India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Four

Owing to the short turnaround between the third and fourth Tests, India have rested Jasprit Bumrah even though his workload wasn't too high in Rajkot. Without their ace spearhead, the bowling attack will face a daunting challenge.

Bumrah has picked up 17 wickets in the series so far at a scarcely believable average of 13.64, and replacing him won't be an easy task. Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep are the contenders, and there's also the slightest sliver of weight behind playing a lone pacer in Mohammed Siraj.

Nevertheless, irrespective of the route India take, how their bowling attack fares without Bumrah will be something to keep an eye on. The England batters won't look to bide their time, and an exciting clash of contrasting styles is on the cards.

#2 Ben Stokes, the bowler, could make an appearance

Ben Stokes has been bowling full tilt in the nets

Having recovered fully from a long-standing knee problem, Ben Stokes is close to being in the best shape of his cricketing career so far. The England skipper hasn't bowled in almost a year, but his return to the bowling crease might not be too far away.

Stokes has been seen bowling full tilt in the nets and doesn't seem to have any issues with his knee. When at his best, the all-rounder is a useful option with the older ball and has the ability to swing the ball both ways. He has produced plenty of magic deliveries over the years.

Stokes has been somewhat non-committal about bowling in the remaining two Tests, but a player like him, who loves being in the thick of things, won't be kept out of the spotlight unnecessarily. If he rolls his arm over in Ranchi, India could have something additional to think about and plan for.

#1 James Anderson is closing in on 700 Test wickets

One of England's greatest is on the verge of an unprecedented milestone

James Anderson, all of 41 years old, has the opportunity to achieve something unprecedented in Ranchi. He is on 696 Test wickets and could become the first - and, in all likelihood, the last - fast bowler to reach the 700-wicket mark in the format.

Anderson was excellent in Visakhapatnam, but he wasn't at his best in Rajkot. Yashasvi Jaiswal took a liking to him in the second innings, and the veteran pacer is bound to be chomping at the bit to teach the aggressive youngster a lesson.

Quicks have found assistance in Ranchi over the last two Tests at the venue, and there's a fair amount of grass on the pitch. With rain on the forecast for two of the five days, Anderson could enjoy conditions at the venue, particularly with an accurate Ollie Robinson supporting him at the other end.

