3 things to look forward to in AUS vs NZ Test series 

After being handed a 3-0 thrashing in the T20Is, New Zealand are hopeful to make a statement when they host Australia for two Tests, starting from Thursday, February 28. The opening Test is scheduled to be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Featuring formidable line-ups, the series is poised to be a thrilling contest between bat and ball, showcasing the finest talents in Test cricket.

New Zealand, captained by Tim Southee, will miss Devon Conway at the top of the order. The left-handed batter is ruled out of the first Test after copping a blow to his hand during the second T20I in Auckland.

Moreover, experienced campaigner Neil Wagner announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday, February 26, after being told he wouldn't be a first-choice option in the upcoming Tests.

Australia, meanwhile, are replacing David Warner with Cameron Green in a reshuffled batting order. The famous world-beating quartet of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon are up for the challenge of facing their Trans-Tasman rivals.

As both teams gear up, here are three things to look forward to from the upcoming two-match Test series.

#3 Can New Zealand end their hoodoo against Australia in Tests?

New Zealand v Australia - Men's 1st Test: Previews

It is quite surprising to know that New Zealand last won a Test match against Australia at home way back in 1993. Ten Tests have been played in New Zealand between the two sides since then, with the hosts being able to draw just one while losing the other nine.

Moreover, in the last 31 Tests between the two rivals, New Zealand have registered only one victory, which came in 2011. The mighty Australians, meanwhile, have emerged victorious 23 times.

This series presents a golden opportunity for the Kiwis to rewrite history, especially considering they'll be playing on home soil, where they have been unbeaten in their last 14 Test series.

The anticipation surrounding whether New Zealand can finally conquer this mental hurdle and emerge victorious will be a major factor driving the narrative and excitement throughout the series.

#2 How will Steve Smith perform as an opener?

Australia v West Indies - Men's 2nd Test: Day 4

One of the most intriguing storylines of the series will be Steve Smith's performance as the new Australian opener. Having established himself as a middle-order maestro, Smith's transition to the top of the order in Tests is still in its early stages.

Despite a gritty 91* in the second Test against the West Indies, questions remain about his ability to consistently adapt to the opening role and serve as a rightful replacement for David Warner.

As of now, Smith has played two Tests as an opener, both against the West Indies, and has amassed 120 runs at an average of 60. Apart from this, he has runs against his name as far as batting in New Zealand is concerned.

When Australia toured New Zealand in 2016, Smith mustered 262 runs at an average of 131, including a sublime 138 in Christchurch.

How Smith navigates the early stages and adapts to the challenges of opening will be crucial for Australia's batting success and a major point of focus throughout the series.

#3 How will Australia fare in rather alien conditions in New Zealand?

New Zealand v Australia - Men's 1st Test: Previews

Another point to look forward to will be how Australia fare in New Zealand, which has somewhat been an unfamiliar territory for them.

Except for a handful of players, the majority of the current Australian squad hasn't featured in a Test match in New Zealand. Apart from the likes of Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, and Josh Hazlewood, none of the current Aussie players have played a Test in New Zealand.

This inexperience, coupled with Australia's recent struggles – losing six and drawing three out of their last 21 Tests – raises questions about their ability to adapt and perform at their best in New Zealand's unique conditions.

Facing a familiar foe in familiar surroundings, the Blackcaps will be looking to capitalize on these factors and exploit any potential vulnerabilities in the Australian camp.

The series will be a crucial test of Australia's resilience and their ability to overcome these challenges.

