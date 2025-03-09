3 things to look forward to in the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final ft. Rohit Sharma's future

An enthralling contest between two world-class teams beckons in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy. India and New Zealand will battle it out at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

The Men in Blue have had a seamless run to the summit clash so far, winning all three of their group games - including one against New Zealand - before easing past Australia in the semifinal. Meanwhile, the Kiwis vanquished South Africa in comprehensive fashion to book a rematch in the final.

The final encounter of the tournament promises to be one packed with quality and entertainment. It has many interesting storylines surrounding it, including the two teams' history and the potential swansong of a few veterans.

India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

On that note, here are three things to look forward to in the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final.

#3 Are we close to the end of Rohit Sharma's international career?

India v Australia: Semi Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Ahead of the match, vice-captain Shubman Gill was asked about Rohit Sharma's future with the Indian team. The veteran isn't getting any younger, and his fitness doesn't seem to suggest that he'll make it to the next edition of the World Cup.

While Gill didn't give much away, it's safe to assume that the question will cross Rohit's and the team management's minds. The opening batter doesn't seem to have the ability to play long innings on a consistent basis anymore, and with players like Yashasvi Jaiswal in the mix, it could be the right time for him to walk away.

Having already retired from T20Is and been dropped from Tests, Rohit is likely on the last leg of his international career. We could see him play his last 50-over game for the country on Sunday, and given his incredible legacy in the format, that's cause for celebration.

#2 Shubman Gill has failed twice in a row, but....

Final Previews - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Shubman Gill hasn't made a mark in the last two matches, with Matt Henry trapping him in front in the group stage before Ben Dwarshuis forced a loose shot from him in the semifinal. However, he enjoys playing New Zealand, against whom he has plenty of notable knocks across the white-ball formats.

Gill is too good a player to be out of the runs for long, as the ICC rankings suggest. Now the vice-captain of the side, he will be itching to make a mark in the all-important clash after missing out in the 2023 World Cup final, which India lost.

Gill's ODI excellence deserves moments where he stamps his authority, and we could see him come up with a special performance in the final. His potential takeover, now with an MRF bat, is certainly something to look forward to.

#1 Can Gautam Gambhir add a trophy to his coaching cabinet?

Net Sessions - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Gautam Gambhir's stint as India's coach hasn't necessarily been a smooth ride so far, especially in red-ball cricket. While the team's T20I form has been excellent, there were some concerns over the 50-over format following a series loss to Sri Lanka.

Since then, though, India have taken it up a notch. They have been on a tear over the last month or so, and some of the pressure on Gambhir has reduced. The coach, who has a trophy in his cabinet in the Indian Premier League, would be delighted if he can add to his legacy with a victory in the Champions Trophy.

Given all the rumors of discontent and dressing room leaks, Gambhir and his men need a positive result in the final. And if they can secure the ICC trophy, few fingers will be pointed at them going forward.

