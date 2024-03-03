3 things New Zealand need to do right to script a historic comeback win vs Australia in the 1st Test

The drama unfolds in Wellington as the historic Basin Reserve plays host to a nail-biting first Test between New Zealand and Australia. With Australia setting a challenging target of 369 runs, the Kiwis face a herculean task to secure victory on home soil.

Day 3 of the Test began with Australia being at 13/2 and enjoying a 217-run lead. Nathan Lyon, who came out as the nightwatchman, dished out some handy runs as he hit six boundaries en route to his 41.

At 127/4, Australia eyed to extend their lead to over 400 but then came a surprising spell from Glenn Philip. The part-time off-spinner utilized the turn on offer and broke the back of Australia's middle and lower order.

He bagged his maiden international fifer, bundling Australia for 164 in 51.1 overs. While New Zealand fared remarkably with the ball, they erred with their top-order batting once again.

The hosts lost all three of Tom Latham, Will Young, and Kane Williamson within 59 runs on the board. However, the Kiwis have now eyed a glimpse of hope after Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell stood tall to the task. The hosts are still 258 runs away from victory, with the pitch in Wellington causing all sorts of trouble.

To overcome the odds and claim a series lead, New Zealand will need to execute some plans on Day 4. Here are three things they need to do right to script an improbable over their Trans-Transman rivals.

#3 Extend the ongoing partnership between Rachin and Mitchell

Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell need to bat longer

The ongoing partnership between Rachin Ravindra (56*) and Daryl Mitchell (12*) is the cornerstone of New Zealand's fightback.

If the duo can bat together for a significant period and build a substantial partnership, say another 100 runs, it will significantly alter the complexion of the match.

This would not only push the score closer to the target but also put pressure on the Aussies.

Rachin and Mitchell did an outstanding job of bailing New Zealand out of trouble when the side lost three wickets after 59 runs. However, they will have the rebuild once again in the morning session.

A strong partnership exceeding 100 runs would bring the target within reach, transforming a seemingly insurmountable challenge into a much more achievable chase.

#2 Put a price tag on their wickets

New Zealand v Australia - Men's 1st Test: Day 3

The Australian bowlers bowled perfectly in the first innings. They bowled in the right channels and let the green-top pitch in Wellington do its thing. This led to a massive collapse of the Kiwi batting unit, which got bundled out for just 179.

Successive dismissals can be devastating in a chase like this. New Zealand need to be extremely cautious and avoid losing wickets in clusters.

This means their batters, especially the well-set Ravindra, will need to play with discipline and patience. The Kiwi batters should put a price tag on their wickets and resist the temptation to play expansive shots that could lead to their downfall.

By playing with composure and avoiding soft dismissals, New Zealand can keep wickets in hand and give themselves a better chance of hunting down the target.

#1 The lower order should repeat their first innings heroics

New Zealand v Australia - Men's 1st Test: Day 2

The lower-order batters will be vital in propelling New Zealand towards the target. They can draw inspiration from their performance in the first innings itself.

After New Zealand found themselves reeling at 29/5, it was the lower order that did the rescue act and added valuable runs to the total. While Glenn Phillips played a flashy 70-ball 71, Matt Henry showed great courage and scored 42 off 34 balls.

Such fighting spirit and crucial contributions are exactly what New Zealand need again in the second innings. The hosts would also want Tom Blundell to fire. The 33-year-old is quite an underrated commodity, who has scored the most runs (992) in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries as a designated wicketkeeper in the last five years.

Even scores of 20-30 runs from each lower-order batter can make a significant difference in the chase. Such contributions will not only add crucial runs to the scoreboard but also frustrate the Australian bowlers and keep New Zealand in the hunt.

