3 things that went wrong for Team India in Women's ODI series against New Zealand

Team India, led by Mithali Raj, traveled to New Zealand for a solitary T20I and a 5-match ODI series, ahead of the all-important Women's ODI Cricket World Cup. It was a tour to forget for the Women in Blue as they first lost the standalone T20I and then the all-important ODI series 1-4.

The ODI series was a closely fought one and the result could easily have been 3-2 in favor of Team India. But Mithali's side couldn't win the crunch moments in every game.

This series loss has been a major blow to their preparations for the ODI World Cup that's scheduled to begin in March this year. Several aspects need to be quickly addressed within the team before the big tournament arrives.

3 biggest reasons Team India performing below-par on the New Zealand tour

# Harmanpreet Kaur's poor form

Harmanpreet Kaur has been out of form for almost four years now. Since the magnificent 171* she scored in the 2017 World Cup semi-final against Australia, the Indian T20I skipper has scored just 2 fifties in ODI cricket, one of them in the 2017 WC Final.

She also had fitness concerns in 2021 but, after an impressive WBBL season, fans and team management expected her to get back among the runs. However, her struggles have continued.

After being dropped from the 4th game, her knock of 63 in the last ODI came as a big relief, both for her and her fans. It will give her a breather and some confidence heading into the World Cup.

# Smriti Mandhana's absence

Opening batter Smriti Mandhana has had an extended stay in managed isolation and quarantine along with two other players. She joined the team for the final two ODIs.

However, Team India felt her absence at the top of the batting order. With Shafali Varma's indifferent form, Smriti's absence compounded the problems for Mithali's team. When the stylish batswoman returned, she immediately made her presence felt in the last two matches. Her brilliant 71 off 84 balls while chasing in the last ODI helped India avoid a whitewash.

The 25-year old elegant left-hander is an indispensable member of the team and is, arguably, their most important player for the upcoming World Cup.

# Lack of intent in middle overs

Throughout the ODI series, Team India struggled to keep up with the pace of the game. The Women in Blue seemed to lose the plot in the middle overs. Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj, and Harmanpreet Kaur, all had below-par strike rates - 80 or less - in the first three matches.

Yastika and Mithali contributed with runs but they came at a very slow pace. This left a lot to do for the lower middle-order, especially, for Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh in the death overs. In the shortened fourth match of 20-overs-a-side, where India had to chase 192, Mithali's strike rate was 107 after facing 28 balls (poor by T20I standards).

Jemimah Rodrigues was dropped from the team ahead of the NZ tour and ODI World Cup.

Team India went with Yastika Bhatia ahead of a quick-scorer in Jemimah Rodrigues. It's high time that Bhatia takes up the responsibility and shows some intent. She was dropped for the final ODI after scoring a golden duck in the previous game. The team cannot afford multiple batters to play the anchor innings in the modern game.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

