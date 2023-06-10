3 times India struggled with the ball in an ICC final

The much-anticipated ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia is ongoing, with the Aussies in firm control of the game.

Winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the Indian bowlers were thwarted all around the Kennington Oval by an unbeaten 251-run partnership between Travis Head and Steve Smith.

Questions have already started being asked on India's decision to field first and on the omission of the World's no.1 ranked bowler, Ravichandran Ashwin.

Team India have struggled over the past decade in the crucial matches of ICC events following their Champions Trophy triumph in 2013.

Despite their recent struggles, India, with five ICC titles to their name, are behind only Australia, who have triumphed eight times in their coveted history.

However, they have also had their fair share of failures in the grand finale of numerous ICC events, with the bowling department struggling to come to terms with the pressure of a big final.

As Team India stares down the barrel thanks to innocuous bowling on day one of the WTC 2023 final, let us revisit the painful memories of three times India struggled with the ball in an ICC Final.

# 1. India vs. Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy Final, 2017

The infamous no-ball from Jasprit proved costly at the Champions Trophy 2017 final.

One of the most painful memories for the Indian team and its fans came at the Oval in the Champions Trophy 2017 final against Pakistan.

Having beaten Pakistan convincingly in the group stage game between the teams, India were heavy favorites heading into the grand finale.

However, a surprising decision to field first at the toss was followed by a disastrous bowling display as the Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners by their Asian neighbors.

The openers, Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali put on a scintillating 128-run partnership to lay the foundation for a dominating performance by Pakistan.

They eventually finished on a mammoth 338-4 in their 50 overs on the back of a sensational 114 off 106 deliveries by Fakhar Zaman.

The southpaw received a massive reprieve, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah overstepping and bowling a no-ball when he was caught behind on one.

Zaman ensured to cash in by thwarting the dispirited Indian bowlers all around the park, much to the dismay of the Indian fans at the Oval.

All the Indian bowlers, barring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, wilted under pressure against the onslaught by the Pakistan batters.

With the odds completely stacked against them, Team India surrendered meekly to be bowled out for 158 against an inspired Pakistan bowling attack.

The defeat ranks as one of India's most disheartening in an ICC final, considering the decision at the toss, the no-ball, and the fact it came against their biggest rivals.

# 2. India vs. Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup Final, 2003

Ricky Ponting tormented the Indian bowlers in the World Cup 2003 final.

The 50-over World Cup 2003 will rank among the most bittersweet ICC tournaments for Indian fans as it had some of India's highest and lowest moments in its rich history.

After a tepid beginning to the campaign, where they struggled against Holland in their opening game and were humiliated by Australia in their second game, Team India scripted a remarkable turnaround to reach the final.

The Men in Blue riled off eight consecutive wins after the Australia debacle and qualified for the final in dominant fashion.

However, in the summit clash, they were up against a juggernaut in Australia, who were defending World champions and had won all ten games in the ongoing campaign.

Another questionable decision at the toss by Sourav Ganguly, who inserted Australia into bat first, led to a miserable next few hours on the field for Team India.

The Indian bowlers were wayward to being under the immense pressure of a World Cup final that allowed Australia to get off to a rollicking start of 105-0 in 14 overs.

The mayhem continued even after India picked up a couple of wickets as Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting played one of the best World Cup knocks. He scored 140* of 121 deliveries to power Australia to an unimaginable 359-2 in their 50 overs.

Chasing an improbable 360 for victory, India lost star batter Sachin Tendulkar in the first over of the innings.

The rest of the batting lineup, barring Virender Sehwag, folded without much resistance as Team India were bowled out for only 234, handing the Aussies a thumping 125-run victory.

The defeat was seen as a golden opportunity for a World Cup missed, with many questioning India's decision to field first in such an important game.

# 3. India vs. New Zealand, ICC Knockout Final, 2000

Chris Cairns scored an unbeaten century to shell-shock Team India.

India and New Zealand faced off in the grand finale of the 2000 ICC Knockout ( as the Champions Trophy was referred to then) at Nairobi.

After being asked to bat first by Kiwi skipper Stephen Fleming, the famous opening partnership of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly took centerstage.

The pair added 141 off 159 balls for the opening wicket, leading India to a highly competitive total of 264-6 in their 50 overs.

In reply, New Zealand slipped to 132-5 in the 24th over, with the Indian bowlers seemingly all over the Kiwi batters.

However, a stunning counterattack from Chris Cairns left the Indian bowlers clueless as he scored an unbeaten 102 off 113 balls to lead New Zealand to a famous four-wicket win in the final over of the game.

The all-rounder put on an incredible 122-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Chris Harris as an inconsistent Indian bowling attack was shredded into pieces.

This was one of several heartbreaking defeats for Team India to New Zealand in crucial ICC games.

Poll : 0 votes