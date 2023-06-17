3 times Joe Root's reverse-lap shot in Tests stunned the cricket world

England's attacking style of batting in Test cricket has taken the world by storm, with numerous discussions and debates centered around 'Bazball' having transformed the team's fortunes in the format.

The absolute epitome of their transformed batting has been Joe Root's reverse scoop sixes over the past 12 months. On Day 1 of the ongoing first Ashes Test, the stylish right-hander managed to wow the commentators and fans by pulling off a reverse lap for six off the bowling of Australian captain and pace spearhead Pat Cummins.

It was all the more audacious that the once-orthodox Joe Root executed the shot against a bowler of the caliber of Pat Cummins, despite nearing his century and with the team in a slightly precarious position at 325-6. However, the shot sums up England's approach to batting in Tests and their resurgence over the last year.

Root also played a similar shot for a maximum just after tea off the bowling of the in-form Scott Boland.

Under the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum combination, England have won 11 of their previous 13 Tests, including series wins against New Zealand, South Africa, and Pakistan. During that span, they have scored at an incredible rate of 4.86 per over.

While Joe Root boasts stellar numbers in his Test career, with an average of 50.78 and a strike rate of 56.41, his scoring rate has sky-rocketed since 'Bazball' has taken effect. Since June 2022, Root has averaged a sensational 68.40 in 14 Tests at a strike rate of 76.10 with five centuries.

The Yorkshireman finished unbeaten on 118 in England's first innings, in which the hosts declared at 393-8. Root's ton, his 30th in Tests and fourth against Australia, included seven boundaries and four sixes and came at a strike rate of 77.63.

Root's reverse scoop six and England's bold declaration have been the talking points of a thrilling Day 1 of the 2023 Ashes.

As we look ahead to another potential rollercoaster ride on Day 2, here is a look back at three instances when Joe Root's reverse-lap shot in Tests stunned the cricket world.

#1. Joe Root vs. Tim Southee, 2nd Test, June 2022

The second Test between England and New Zealand at Nottingham witnessed Joe Root play one of his first outrageous reverse scoop sixes in Test cricket off the bowling of Tim Southee.

During his exhilarating knock of 176, the 32-year-old pulled off this outlandish stroke in the 117th over of the innings on the morning of Day 4. Southee bowled the delivery on off-stump, to which Root reversed his stance to execute the shot with surgical precision, much to the delight of the fans.

Former England captain Michael Atherton was awestruck by the execution of the shot and said:

Unbelievable from Joe Root. He has scooped Tim Southee, I am fairly certain that has gone for a six.

The Test match was at the start of England's transformative approach and saw them chasing 299 in 50 overs on the final day to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

# 2. Joe Root vs. Neil Wagner, 3rd Test, June 2022

Joe Root took his now-signature reverse scoop six to the next step when he executed the shot to perfection off New Zealand's left-arm pacer Neil Wagner in the final Test of the home series against New Zealand.

A fortnight after wowing cricket lovers with a similar stroke off Tim Southee, the former England captain pulled off the shot in a tight fourth-innings run-chase.

For context, Wagner was bowling an outside off-stump line throughout his spell, and Root smartly decided to use the reverse sweep that threw the pacer completely off-guard.

The shot, referred to as the Root-ramp, was played in the 22nd over of the innings on day 4, with England still needing over 200 runs for victory with eight wickets in hand. It set the hosts on their way to a third successful run-chase on the trot, reaching their target of 296 in just the 55th over with seven wickets to spare.

Root finished unbeaten on 86 off 125 deliveries, taking his series total to a stunning 396 runs at an average of 99.

# 3. Joe Root vs. Shardul Thakur, 5th Test, July 2022

Joe Root made it three times in as many games when he pulled off the freakish reverse-scoop six off the bowling of Shardul Thakur in the rescheduled final Test against India in July 2022.

Chasing an improbable 378, the 32-year-old played the shot in the 72nd over of the fourth innings, with England requiring 42 for victory.

The audacious shot completely demoralized the Indian team as the hosts romped to the target with seven wickets intact. Root smashed his 28th century and finished unbeaten on 142 to make it four successful run-chases in four Tests since the inception of 'Bazball'.

The English summer of pulling off miraculous run-chases in the final innings and Root's willingness to fit into the team's aggressive batting plans kickstarted the team's turnaround in Test cricket.

