3 times Mohammed Shami starred with the bat for India in Tests

Team India senior bowler Mohammed Shami played an entertaining cameo in the ongoing Day 3 of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia in Nagpur.

Coming in at No. 10, Shami made a 47-ball 37 and stitched a 52-run partnership with Axar Patel, who himself scored a well-made 84. India were bowled out for 400 after 139.3 overs.

A resounding batting effort saw India take a giant first innings lead of 223 runs after Australia were bundled out for 177 runs in their first innings.

India's lower-order, including Shami, contributed beautifully on a surface that was a bit difficult to score runs freely.

However, this wasn't the first time Shami showcased his batting abilities in a Test match. On several occasions, he has come up with clutch knocks that have helped India's cause.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three instances where Mohammed Shami starred with the bat for Team India in Tests.

#1. 56* vs England at Lord's in 2021

England v India - Second LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five

Undoubtedly Mohammed Shami's best Test innings with the bat came during India's historic Test win over England at Lord's in 2021.

In what was one of the greatest tail-ending batting partnerships for India in Test history, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah shared a match-defining stand of 89 runs for the tenth wicket.

After England gained a 27-run first innings lead, India were in all sorts of trouble in the third innings of the match. Losing eight of their wickets at just 204, the hosts eyed a possible win in the game.

However, due to the vigil of Shami and Bumrah, England lost focus and purpose. They peppered both of them with bouncers, with one of the rising deliveries even striking Bumrah on the helmet. At the other end, Shami too faced some chin music. However, both batters were prepared to take some blows and did not relent.

Once they battled through a rocky period, both Shami and Bumrah batted like proper batters. They played a number of impressive off-drives, getting to the pitch of the ball.

Shami, in particular, struck at 80 and clobbered six good-looking boundaries and a solitary six for his career-best score of 56* off 70 balls. Bumrah too remained not out at 34, hitting three boundaries in the process.

Both the pacers turned out to be heroes for India as the guests handed England a massive 151-run defeat.

#2. 51* vs England at Trent Bridge in 2014

England v India: 1st Investec Test - Day Two

Seven years prior to his Lord's heroics, Mohammed Shami announced on the international stage that he could do much more than just make up numbers as a taliender.

During the first Test of India's tour of England in 2014, India made a dominant start on Day 1. They made over 300 runs on the back of Murali Vijay's 146 and MS Dhoni's 82. However, a batting collapse saw them lose five of their wickets for just 42 runs.

Mohammed Shami, who batted at No. 11, joined forces with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the duo stitched a wondrous 111-run partnership for the last wicket. The record-breaking partnership saw Bhuvneshwar score 58 as Shami reached his maiden Test fifty.

Against the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Shami hit six boundaries and a maximum to propel India to 457 in their first innings.

This particular game ended as a draw in Nottingham.

#3. 37 vs Australia in Nagpur in 2023

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Well played, Mohammad Shami. A crucial 37 runs in 47 balls with 3 sixes. A very fine innings! Well played, Mohammad Shami. A crucial 37 runs in 47 balls with 3 sixes. A very fine innings! https://t.co/DvaRbNgc5i

The latest entrant on the list, the knock of 37 runs by Mohammed Shami largely entertained the crowd in Nagpur and further solidified his status as a handy contributor as a taliender.

After India lost Ravindra Jadeja for a well-made 70 early on Day 3, Shami came to the crease at No. 10 and was tasked with frustrating Australia and helping Axar Patel at the other end.

Mohammed Shami, who was dropped when he was at six by Scott Boland, put a price tag on his wicket and batted for 47 balls. Despite the ball turning off the surface, Shami held his fort in the first half of the innings before making his presence felt, hitting a couple of boundaries and as many as three maximums off Todd Murphy.

Although after the wicket of Jadeja, Australia would've wanted to restrict India's first innings lead below 170, Shami's class and Axar's discipline took the lead in excess of 220 for India.

At the time of writing, the hosts are on the verge of a fabulous win as they only require a couple of wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the ongoing four-game series.

