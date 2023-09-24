3 times a player opted out of a game for the team's benefit ft. Ravichandran Ashwin 

In what came as a major revelation, Dinesh Karthik said that the Indian team initially approached Ravichandran Ashwin to replace the injured Axar Patel for the Asia Cup 2023 final.

However, Ashwin believed that he was far from match-ready, following which India called in Washington Sundar for the final against Sri Lanka. With India in need of a spin-bowling all-rounder, they included Sundar in the starting XI as well.

Expand Tweet

In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik revealed that the Indian management first approached Ashwin, who turned down the opportunity to play in the final as he wasn't well prepared.

"With a little inside information I know, I’ll end up defending Rohit (Sharma), Ajit (Agarkar), and Rahul Dravid here. They actually called up R Ashwin first at the Asia Cup final. They had a conversation and Ashwin felt he wasn’t match-ready yet,” Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

While Ashwin is part of the team for the ongoing ODIs against Australia, his decision not to force himself to play against Sri Lanka demonstrates how selfless he is.

However, this wasn't the first time a cricketer decided against playing a match by putting the team's interests over personal. On that note, here are three instances when a player opted out of a game for the benefit of his team.

#3 Dinesh Chandimal drops himself midway during T20 World Cup 2014

Dinesh Chandimal's decision stood vindicated at the end of the tournament [Getty Images]

The sight of Lasith Malinga lifting the T20 World Cup 2014 is still fresh among cricketing fans. However, many might have forgotten that it was Dinesh Chandimal who initially led Sri Lanka into the showpiece event.

However, due to his poor batting form, Chandimal dropped himself ahead of the semi-final and the final of the T20 World Cup, held in Bangladesh. Leading up to the semi-final clash against the West Indies, Chandimal had only scored 40 runs at an average of 10.00 and at a strike rate of 108.11.

Lasith Malinga went on to replace him and Sri Lanka were the eventual champions, beating India in the summit clash and vindicating Chandimal's decision to drop himself.

#2 Sachin Tendulkar rests himself for West Indies tour in 2006

Sachin Tendulkar suffered several injuries during his career [Getty Images]

An all-time legend, Sachin Tendulkar endured several injuries during his playing career. From his infamous tennis elbow injury to a broken knee, the legendary batter saw it all.

Likewise, in 2006, Tendulkar underwent shoulder surgery, which ruled him out for the ODIs against England. However, after missing two months of action, he was available for selection once again, with India scheduled to tour the West Indies for five ODIs and four Tests.

Expand Tweet

While the Indian team were keen to have Tendulkar back in the team, the former Indian captain decided to keep himself out of the series. Tendulkar made his much-awaited comeback to the team during the ICC Champions Trophy 2006.

#1 Mohammad Rizwan asks coach to drop him for New Zealand Tests

Mohammed Rizwan will be a key cog in Pakistan's team for the ODI World Cup 2023 [Getty Images]

Mohammad Rizwan, earlier this year, revealed that he asked skipper Babar Azam and coach Saqlain Mushtaq to drop him from the playing XI for the home Test series against New Zealand in 2022.

Leading up to the Tests against the Kiwis in December 2022, Rizwan had failed to score a single fifty in his previous 12 innings in the longest format. Due to his poor form, Rizwan confessed that he did not deserve a place in the starting XI for the Test series against the Kiwis.

Speaking to the Pakistan Cricket website, the experienced stumper said:

"You can ask the head coach Saqlain Mushtaq that what I told him after the end of the England Test series. I was happy to see Sarfaraz perform because that is what I wanted. I personally thought that since I wasn’t able to perform, I didn’t deserve to play in the next series."

Sarfaraz Ahmed, who replaced Rizwan in the team, grabbed his chance with both hands and hammered 335 runs at an average of 83.75 in two Tests. He was the leading run-getter in the rubber and was adjudged Player of the Series as well.

Sarfaraz has now become the first-choice wicket-keeper for Pakistan in Tests. However, as Rizwan revealed, he himself wanted Sarfaraz to get a chance.