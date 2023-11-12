3 times all the top five batters scored 50+ in an ODI innings ft. India 

The Indian team gave a perfect Diwali gift to the fans as they put on a dominating show in their last league-stage fixture of the ODI World Cup 2023 against the Netherlands.

Batting first, India made their second-highest-ever ODI World Cup total by mustering 410/4 in their innings. In reply, the Netherlands side did well to pile up 250 in the second innings, thought they were never in the hunt for the win.

Amidst India's flawless performance, the match saw a rare instance of all the top five batters of a team scoring individual 50+ scores in an ODI innings.

While all three of Rohit Sharma (61), Shubman Gill (51) and Virat Kohli (51) got to half-centuries, Shreyas Iyer (128*) and KL Rahul (102) completed their respective hundreds.

On that note, let's take a look at three instances when all the top five batters of a team scored 50+ in an ODI innings.

Note: Five Pakistani batters also scored 50+ in an ODI against Zimbabwe in 2008. However, one of their openers failed to score a half-century, and a No. 6 batter reached the milestone. Hence, they are not part of this list.

#3 Australia vs India in Jaipur in 2013

Shane Watson and Phil Hughes vs India in 2013 [Getty Images]

Australia became the first-ever team to achieve the feat when they posted 359/5 in the second ODI of a seven-match series against India in 2013, in Jaipur.

The seven-match series between the two nations in 2013 is still remembered as one of the most dramatic and batsmen-friendly ODI series of all time.

It was a high-scoring affair between the two teams as all five completed games in the rubber saw at least one team reach a 300+ score.

In the second ODI in Jaipur, Aaron Finch (50) and Phil Hughes added 74 runs for the opening wicket before the former was run out in the 16th over. Then came Shane Watson, who shared a 108-run stand with Hughes before the left-hander was dismissed on 83.

Soon Watson was also caught on 59. Two new batters in George Bailey and Glenn Maxwell shared the responsibility to provide the finishing touch to the innings. Both Bailey and Maxwell did their job fantastically, scoring 92* and 53, respectively.

Australia gave a stiff target of 360 runs to India. While it should've been an arduous task, the Men in Blue sailed over the target with nine wickets and 39 balls in hand. Rohit Sharma scored 141* runs while Virat Kohli hammered a 52-ball 100* for India.

#2 Australia vs India in Sydney in 2020

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne for Australia [Getty Images]

For the second time, Australia witnessed all their top-five batters scoring 50+ in a one-day game. India were at the receiving end once again, this time during the three-match ODI series down under in 2020.

It was the second ODI in Sydney, where the hosts completely took apart the Indian bowling attack. It all started with a 142-run opening stand between Aaron Finch (60) and David Warner (83).

India dismissed the two openers in quick succession before Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne made the Indian bowlers toil hard. The two unorthodox batters stitched up a 136-run partnership for the third wicket.

Both batted quite aggressively and gave no breathing space to the Indian bowlers. While Labuschagne was dismissed after a well-made 61-ball 70, Smith registered his second consecutive ODI ton.

The prolific Aussie batsman scored 104 off only 64 balls, batting at a phenomenal strike rate of 162.5. Glenn Maxwell came up with a blistering knock at the end as his 29-ball 63* took Australia to 389.

India did well to score 338 but ended up 51 runs short of the target.

#1 India vs Netherlands in Bengaluru at the 2023 ODI World Cup

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul for India [Getty Images]

India became only the second team to see all their top-five batters score 50 runs or more in an ODI innings.

It all started with some flamboyant batting from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. The two openers gave the Men in Blue a stupendous start and added 100 runs in only 71 balls.

Gill batted at a strike rate of over 159 and scored 51 runs off 32 balls. Rohit, meanwhile, also scored a brilliant 61 (off 54 balls). At his usual No. 3 position came Virat Kohli, who looked set from the word go.

In his typical style, Kohli smoothly got to his half-century, which was his 70th fifty in ODI cricket. He made 51 before getting bowled off Roelof van der Merwe's arm ball.

At 200/3, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul joined forces and showcased their prowess. The two kept the flow of runs going and found boundaries in almost every over.

They added 208 runs in only 133 balls. Their 208-run stand is also the highest partnership for India for 4th wicket or lower in the ODI World Cup's history. While Iyer played his confident lofted strokes for fun, Rahul used his exquisite timing to get boundaries.

Rahul, in fact, went on to register the fastest ODI World Cup hundred for India when he scored a 62-ball century. Iyer, meanwhile, stayed unbeaten till the end and made a match-winning 128* off 94. India went on to hammer 410/4 before clinching their ninth consecutive win of the tournament by 160 runs.