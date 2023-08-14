3 times Venkatesh Prasad tore into Team India's performances

Former Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad was known for his aggression during his playing days. He achieved a lot of success in his international cricket, picking up 292 wickets in 194 matches across Tests and ODIs.

After retirement from international cricket, Venkatesh Prasad worked as the bowling coach of the Indian team from 2007 to 2009. He has also had coaching stints with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Last year, Prasad was in the headlines for being one of the frontrunners to become the new selector of the Indian team. While he did not make it to the selection committee, Prasad has openly shared his views on how India can become a better team.

Venkatesh Prasad has not shied away from slamming the Indian team when their performance was not up to the mark. Here's a look at the three instances when tore into the team's performances.

#1 Venkatesh Prasad calls out Team India after series defeat against West Indies

Former two-time T20 World Cup champions West Indies are in one of their worst phases now. The Men in Maroon failed to qualify for the Super 12 round in T20 World Cup 2022 and could not earn a place in the ICC ODI World Cup as well.

When India reached West Indies last month, fans expected them to bulldoze the home side in all three formats. However, the Men in Blue won only five out of the 10 matches on the tour. They lost the T20I series by 2-3 yesterday. Taking to Twitter after India's loss, Prasad wrote:

"India needs to improve their skillset. Their is a hunger & intensity deficiency & often the captain looked clueless. Bowler’s can’t bat, batsmen can’t bowl. It’s important to not look for yes men and be blinded because someone is your favourite player but look at the larger good."

Expand Tweet

#2 Venkatesh Prasad not happy with Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma using the 'process' word too much

Whenever India lose a match, more often than not, the captains have said at the post-match presentation that they have been focusing on the process and not worrying too much about the results. MS Dhoni made the word process popular during his captaincy stint, but he achieved a lot of success as well.

When asked for his views on India's T20 captain and team management, Prasad replied:

"They are responsible for the debacle and need to be accountable. Process and such words are misused now. MS meant it, guys now just use the word. There is no consistency in selection, random stuff happening too much."

#3 Venkatesh Prasad slams India's approach in ODIs and T20Is

Prasad posted another tweet last month talking about India's approach in ODIs and T20Is. Listing the team's defeats in the white-ball series, Prasad wrote on Twitter:

"Test cricket aside, India has been very ordinary in the other two formats for quite sometime now. Lost odi series against ban, SA and Aus. Poor in the last two T20 World Cups. Neither are we an exciting team like England nor brutal like how the Aussies used to be."

Expand Tweet

He concluded by saying that despite having the richest cricket board in the world, fans in India have become used to celebrating mediocrity. Prasad felt that India's approach and attitude were major factors in their underperformance.

Poll : Do you agree with Venkatesh Prasad's comments? Yes No 0 votes