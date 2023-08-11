5 Indian players who have been a part of Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is the biggest T20 league of West Indies. The league started in the year 2013, replacing Caribbean Twenty20 as the premier T20 competition organised by Cricket West Indies.

Like the Indian Premier League, the CPL allows the franchise owners to form squads featuring local and overseas talents. This competition helped West Indies become a top team in the T20 arena, with several Caribbean youngsters utilising the platform to catapult their careers to the next level.

Cricketers from almost every top cricket-playing nation have participated in the CPL. While it is rare to see Indian players in a foreign T20 league, the following five names from India have earned CPL contracts.

#1 Ambati Rayudu set to play in Caribbean Premier League later this year

Former Indian wicketkeeper batter Ambati Rayudu is all set to play in the CPL 2023 season, starting August 16. Rayudu has earned a contract from St Kitts and Nevis Patriots as a marquee player for the upcoming season.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, Rayudu's participation depends on BCCI. There have been discussions in the board of introducing a one-year cooling off period for retired Indian cricketers before they participate in overseas leagues.

While BCCI is yet to formally announce such a rule, it will be interesting to see if Rayudu, who retired from IPL in May 2023, gets clearance to play in CPL.

#2 Shreyanka Patil is all set to play in Caribbean Premier League 2023

Indian women's cricketer Shreyanka Patil is all set to make history in the CPL 2023 season by becoming the first female cricketer of India to participate in the competition. Guyana Amazon Warriors have roped her in for the women's CPL.

Three teams, namely Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals will feature in the women's CPL, starting August 31.

#3 Pravin Tambe played in Caribbean Premier League 2020

Pravin Tambe was a member of the Trinbago Knight Riders team that won the Caribbean Premier League in 2020. Tambe was originally supposed to play for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020.

However, BCCI declared him ineligible to play in IPL because of his participation in Abu Dhabi T10 League. Hence, Tambe then turned up for Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL and bagged three wickets in three matches.

#4 Sunny Sohal played in Caribbean Premier League 2018

Former India U-19 cricketer Sunny Sohal moved to the United States a few years ago. Sohal represented Punjab Kings, Deccan Chargers and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL before quitting Indian cricket.

The Punjab-born player now plays for the United States. He turned up for the Barbados Tridents in CPL 2018, scoring 39 runs in two matches.

#5 Smit Patel played in Caribbean Premier League 2021

Another former India U-19 player to feature on the list is Smit Patel. He was a member of the Indian squad that won the 2012 U-19 World Cup in Australia. Patel even represented India at the U-23 level.

After playing for Gujarat, Baroda and Tripura in domestic cricket, Patel retired from Indian cricket in 2021. He made his Caribbean Premier League debut later that year for the Barbados Royals, scoring 70 runs in five matches, including a half-century on debut against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.