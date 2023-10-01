3 weaknesses in New Zealand's 2023 World Cup squad

New Zealand will get the 2023 World Cup underway by taking on England in Ahmedabad on October 5. The finalists of the previous edition of the showpiece event will be keen to put up a decent showing and get some early points under their belts.

New Zealand, who emerged second in the ill-fated final at Lord's four years ago, will be keen on exacting revenge on England. It will, however, not be an easy task given how assured Jos Buttler and company have looked of late in this format.

The two teams recently met each other in an ODI series in England, with the Kiwis losing 1-3. The series loss will sting New Zealand and the fact that skipper Kane Williamson will miss their World Cup opener will hurt them even further.

The Blackcaps do have a few gaping holes in their squad, and if their opponents are to succeed against them in the World Cup, they will have to exploit them.

In this listicle, we bring to you three weaknesses in New Zealand's 2023 World Cup squad:

#1 No fixed opening pair

Rachin Ravindra in action against Pakistan.

New Zealand are experimenting by sending Rachin Ravindra at the top of the order to open with Devon Conway, and it remains to be seen if the move will work out in the long run.

Although Ravindra smacked a brilliant 97 against Pakistan in their first warm-up game in Hyderabad on Friday, he is not a through-and-through opener. The Kiwis can also experiment with Tom Latham or Glenn Phillips at the top of the order, but both look well set in the middle order at the moment.

Mark Chapman can be another option, but for the time being, Ravindra is winning the race to partner Devon Conway in their tournament opener against England.

#2 Lack of back-up pacer

Lockie Ferguson (right).

Apart from the legendary Trent Boult, New Zealand's pace bowling options look a little tardy.

Even though Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry have earned a good name for themselves, they have struggled on the flat belters on the subcontinent.

Veteran Tim Southee has only just been given the green signal to link up with the side in India, and it remains to be seen if he will be able to hit his strides right away.

Henry and Ferguson have to work a lot on developing variations if they intend to become successful in India.

#3 Finding the fifth bowler

Daryl Mitchell has often been used by New Zealand as the fifth bowler.

New Zealand have often found it challenging to find a bowler who can bowl 10 overs after their main stars have been exhausted.

Jimmy Neesham can be expected to do so in this World Cup, and he has Daryl Mitchell to accompany him as well in case the Kiwis do not play five out-and-out bowlers.

However, both Neesham and Mitchell have been short of overs and cannot quite be trusted to do well in crunch situations.

If there is a gaping hole in New Zealand's vision, it is their inability to find a bowler who can regularly give them ten uninterrupted overs coming in after the others are done.