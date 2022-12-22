3 West Indian all-rounders in IPL 2023 auction who can be the next Andre Russell 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is just one night away. It will take place in Kochi on Friday, December 23. A total of 405 cricketers will go under the hammer, out of which 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players, including four from associate nations.

Franchises will have their eyes set on a few hard-hitting West Indies all-rounders as they look to strengthen their lower-middle order.

Over the years, we have seen West Indies legends like Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and Andre Russell light up the IPL stage with their breathtaking all-round performances.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Just days to go for the Kochi, we are here!Justdays to go for the #TATAIPLAuction 2023 Kochi, we are here! 📍Just 2️⃣ days to go for the #TATAIPLAuction 2023 👌 https://t.co/wKP8lmNCh8

The upcoming crop of players also has the pedigree to take the cash-rich league by storm. On that note, let's take a look at three West Indian all-rounders who could be the next Andre Russell.

#3 Odean Smith

The Jamaican all-rounder has already proven his credentials as a T20 player. While he lacks consistency, Odean Smith can hit the ball a long way and is also more than a handy bowler with his medium pace.

He was part of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise in IPL 2022 and picked up six wickets in as many games while also scoring 44 runs. Overall, he has scalped 70 wickets in 66 matches and has scored 480 runs at a strike rate of almost 140.

If given time, Smith can cause destruction with both the bat and ball, as Andre Russell has done over the years in the IPL. A couple of teams will be looking to sign the hard-hitting all-rounder, who will be available at a base price of ₹50 lakh, for the upcoming season,

#2 Romario Shepherd

The 28-year-old cricketer from Guyana has established himself as an all-rounder in various T20 leagues, including the Caribbean Premier League and the Lanka Premier League.

He was roped in by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the last auction and played three games in IPL 2022. Romario Shepherd scored 56 runs at a strike rate of 141.46 and picked up three wickets in the limited opportunities that came his way. However, he has made a long-lasting impression that he can be a match-winner on any given day.

Overall, Shepherd has 79 wickets in 67 T20Is along with 553 runs at a strike rate of 141, including one half-century. If trusted with time, the lanky all-rounder can serve teams as Andre Russell has done over the years.

He will go under the hammer in the upcoming IPL 2023 auction on Friday and has set a base price of ₹50 lakh.

#1 Keemo Paul

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

The 24-year-old all-rounder from Guyana in T20 leagues across the globe, including the Caribbean Premier League, Pakistan Super League, and the Big Bash League among others.

He is a decent bowler with the new ball and can also hit the yorker-length at the death. He is also very dependable with the bat and can play the long handle when necessary.

Overall, he has scored 681 runs in 93 matches and has picked up 74 wickets, with the best figures of 5/15.

While Keemo Paul has very limited opportunities in the IPL, the West Indian all-rounder can certainly turn out to be a match-winner in the future if entrusted with more opportunities. He will be up for grabs at Friday's auction for a reserve price of ₹50 lakh.

Also Read: 3 players who could've registered in 2 crore base price in IPL 2023 auction but didn't

Poll : 0 votes