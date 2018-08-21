3 wicket-keeper batsmen who can step into M.S. Dhoni's shoes after the 2019 World Cup

M.S Dhoni has been one of the greatest servants to Indian cricket

MS Dhoni is a living legend. He will go down in history as one of the finest Indian captains as well as being one of the best wicket-keeper batsmen that the game has ever produced. Dhoni who comes from a humble background began his career in 2004 against Bangladesh.

Despite getting run out for a duck on his international debut, Dhoni proved his worth against Pakistan, playing a blistering knock of 148 to announce himself to the world. From there on, there was no looking back.

Having taken over the limited-overs captaincy from Rahul Dravid in 2007 and the Test captaincy from Anil Kumble in 2008, Dhoni as a captain has been truly fantastic. Having won all major ICC tournaments including both 20-over and 50-over World Cups, no captain barring perhaps Ricky Ponting can compete with his outstanding record.

Even though India had some forgettable away tours during the latter part of Dhoni's Test captaincy, it was under him that India reached the summit of becoming the number 1 ranked Test team for the first time ever.

Dhoni as a batsman too has had some wonderful moments. He won the ICC ODI Player of the year award in 2008 and 2009, becoming the first player to win the award twice.

However, every good thing must come to an end. In recent years, with age catching up, the Ranchi born player is on his last heels. It is very likely that the dashing keeper will hang up his boots at the end of the 2019 World Cup.

Therefore, Finding an able replacement for M.S. Dhoni will almost be impossible considering his contribution not only in batting and wicket-keeping but also as an ardent reader of the sport.

However, here are 3 young wicketkeeper-batsman, who can try to fill the huge void that would be left by M.S.Dhoni:

#3 Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan got into the limelight with some electric performances in the IPL

Ishan Kishan is an Indian first-class cricketer who represents Jharkhand in Ranji Trophy. In December 2015, he was named as the captain for the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup held in Bangladesh.

A left-handed batsman who keeps wickets, Ishan Kishan smashed 273 runs against Delhi in the 2016-17 Ranji season. His 273 is the highest score by a Jharkhand player in a Ranji Trophy match. He also emerged as the leading run-scorer for Jharkhand in the 2017–18 season, with 484 runs in six matches.

The 20-Year-Old stylish southpaw can be a great asset for India. His fearless batting and athletic wicketkeeping mean that he will definitely be on the radar for future selections. Hailing from the same state as Dhoni as well as having led the Indian under-19 team, Kishan already possesses attributes similar to that of his compatriot's.

Ishan Kishan had a decent IPL outing in 2018 for Mumbai Indians, amassing 275 runs with a strike rate of 149.45, that included a couple of half-centuries. Kishan's attacking strokeplay can change the complexion of any match and will look to put his case for the national team in the coming years.

